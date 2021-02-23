Today when you have questions about personal matters you might consult a friend, your pastor, your doctor or maybe even look on the Internet for advice. But if you lived in Texas in the early 1930s then you might find answers from Dr. Rajah, called by one source “the Clairvoyant Psychic-analyst.” And for Athenians he was as close as the Athens Weekly Review or the Deen Hotel.
“Ask Dr. Rajah” was the headline in the December 10, 1931 Athens Weekly Review with the information: “The Review has made arrangements to have Dr. Rajah answer the questions from each person submitted through the columns of this paper. Dr. Rajah is stationed at the Deen Hotel where his services are available at a modest sum. For $1.00 he will furnish your horoscope for 1932 and answer three questions …For the horoscope and answer to three questions parties should enclose $1.00.”
Then there were a few of the most recently submitted questions. A.R. wanted to know “What will my husband be like, physically and financially?” Dr. Rajah’s answer: “I am sorry, but that is not a clear question. Come and see me and I will tell you more about the matter of your husband…” Mrs. L.A. D. asked: “Will my husband and I separate over a woman he is now keeping, and when?” Replied Dr. Rajah: “No, I don’t see a separation for you. It is rather too personal to be published. Your answer requires a private answer.” A.R. asked: “Will I ever have an education?” The reply: “I don’t see much education for you. I would like to see you in person.” Another query came from R.D.: “Please tell me who stole my money and where I can find it?” Dr. Rajah answered: “Your money was taken by a party that you know. The question is too personal to answer in the Review. I would like to see you in person.”
The next week in the December 17, 1931 Weekly Review there was a more detailed question as F.O.M. wrote: “I am a widow woman living out from town some distance and roads are so bad just impossible to see you in person...I sure would love to see and talk to you in person, but just impossible. Will I ever get the money my grandparents had buried?” Dr. Rajah replied, “The chances are in your favor in getting the money and I could help you a lot by seeing you. I could make a location for you.”
However, there were a few times when a personal visit was not requested when P.C. asked: “Will I ever marry?” The reply: “Yes, I see a marriage for you in the sixth or seventh month of next year.”
Yet Athens residents weren’t the only ones who could get advice from Dr. Rajah since other Texas cities and newspapers also played host to his visits.
According to the ad in the Corsicana Daily Sun of June 22, 1931 the headline ran: “The Crystal and Its Mysteries…Know the Future by Dr. Rajah.” He was described as “..The Clairvoyant Psychic – Analyst Sees the Unseen – Tells the Untold.” Described as a “native of India where mystery reigns supreme in the land where dreams come true,” Dr. Rajah purportedly would know everything about the questioner. “He tells your name and yet never saw you or met you before and tells the nature of your visit…He will give advice on all affairs of life…” Clairvoyance, we were told, is a gift and the questioner will learn about their “weak characteristics” that needed to be overcome. Also, Dr. Rajah was also taught classes of “Magnet Power and Personal Magnetism.” Sincere seekers could visit Dr. Rajah at the Navarro Hotel, room 212 with daily hours.
Dr. Rajah was also in Waxahachie several months later as the advertisement in the Daily Light newspaper of September 15, 1932 asked “What Do You Want to Know?” Again readers could send their questions to the newspaper (enclose 10 cents per question).
If you wanted to consult him in person then he was “stationed” at the Rogers Hotel for one week and was ready to give private readings and answer more questions “for a modest sum.” Dr. Rajah was a native of India “where mystery reigns supreme” and was “educated in Cairo University Egypt, Beirut, Syria…” He also had finished his psychology course and signs of astrology under a University of Texas academic in 1914.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.