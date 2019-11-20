“Twenty five Turkeys Free” the headline announced in the November 16, 1928 Athens Weekly Review and the advertised event promised “Lots of Funs for Everybody!” Of course who wouldn’t want to get in on such an offer – set for Saturday, November 24? However, as it turned out those who wanted to get a turkey had to work for it.
The article explained that on that day “…25 fat turkeys will be carried to the top of the court house and thrown to the four sides of the square.” Large crowds were expected to be below, ready to try to catch a bird, and if they did so they could keep it.
It was predicted that downtown Athens at that point would be crowded with “thousands and thousands of people from all over this section.” And the host organization, the Athens business community, “want you to come, mix with the crowds, meet your old friends, make new acquaintances and enter into the fun of the day.”
The ad writer continued. “Everybody invited. More fun than hunting wild turkeys in the woods.” Those who caught the birds were assured of a Thanksgiving dinner. “If you don’t want the turkey,” the ad continued, “come along anyway and enjoy the fun..”
There were more details: “This will positively be one of the funniest stunts you ever witnessed in your life. Imagine thousands of people chasing a bunch of turkeys. Close your eyes and imagine you can see the big crowd making a rush for the turkeys as each one is dropped from the building. ..You will not have to make any purchases to get a turkey …. You’ve heard the saying, ‘Let’s talk turkey’ – that is what everybody will be doing from now until the big chase Saturday, November 24th at 10 o’clock …join in the fun and get your Thanksgiving turkey.” Of course it was hoped that the promised crowds would stay to do their Christmas shopping.
So, you might ask, isn’t this inhumane since the turkeys we know today probably can’t fly very far if at all? Wouldn’t they just drop right to the ground and perhaps not survive?
However, it might not have been that way.
Sure, our domestic turkeys today don’t fly well, but wild turkeys of the past can indeed fly if not flutter over a short distance and since these turkeys were perhaps closer to the wild birds, maybe they did just that. We get a clue that this was the case from a follow-up article.
In the November 29, 1928 edition of the Athens Review the headline read “Big Turkey Chase Draws Thousands” then went on: “Although the chase was advertised to start at 10:00 o’clock it was shortly after that hour before the first gobbler was released from the top of the courthouse, ..”wrote the reporter. The crowds were thick throughout the square with both Athenians and out-of-towners.
We get a hint as to what actually happened as the reporter wrote, “Kids who had witnessed the turkey chases in the past were perched on housetops and other vantage points and were fortunate in securing a number of the birds from these points,” the reporter related. However, “…In other instances, the Thanksgiving birds were almost relieved of their wings in the mad scramble to catch them on the fly as they soared just over the heads of the crowd.” Several birds landed on courthouse window sills, and someone in the window pushed it off to resume its descent.
So we get the idea that the turkeys did indeed flutter down, finding a perch here and there before they finally landed.
Eventually all 25 birds were captured and claimed, but some of those who caught on had a chance to make a profit. The reporter put it this way: “Twenty-five fat turkeys were turned loose and those fortunate in catching them received numerous offers for the birds.”
Officials couldn’t be sure of the number of attendees, but “probably five thousand would be a near guess. At any rate the city was crowded and all merchants report a thriving business.”
The Athens business community had planned future events in upcoming weeks, including a balloon drop – the balloons to contain tickets redeemable for cash - and a visit by Santa Claus as well as a fireworks display.
Big things were happening during the Christmas season in Athens in 1928!
