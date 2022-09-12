Over the past few years we’ve covered here a number of native Texans who have achieved great things, and occasionally we have visitors to the state who also do that. We might call them Temporary Texans, and one of those was Clara Barton, president of the American Red Cross, who with eight associates arrived in Galveston to assist when the 1900 hurricane inundated the city.
Known by most Americans at the time as a nurse for the troops in the late Civil War, later director of a government program that help located lost soldiers, and organizer of the American Red Cross, Clara Barton often responded to challenges such as this disaster.
Born in Massachusetts in 1821, Clara Barton from her youth had been a school teacher and as such she often coped with frequent assumptions at the time where women were considered inferior to men.
In one case in 1852 she was under contract to administer a New Jersey city school and was quite successful at it. However, the school board later brought in a new man as principal and demoted Clara because they didn’t think a woman in that position was appropriate. The school environment proved so draining that she suffered a breakdown and resigned.
Her next job was as a clerk in the patent office in Washington, D.C. where she was actually the first woman to hold such a position where she was paid a man’s wages. However, her male coworkers opposed her and eventually she was demoted and dismissed.
However, as the Civil War began she turned her attention to provide personal care and attention to injured soldiers first from her home state then for all. Then despite initial opposition from War Department officials to her being involved, she then expanded her efforts and even used her personal funds to supply the needs of the wounded. As she acquired official and political approval she then expanded her assistance. She became known as the “American Florence Nightingale.”
Alter the war when Clara received letters from families seeking information about their loved ones who were missing in action; she soon acquired associates and also official approval to set up an “Office of Missing Soldiers.” Eventually she and her associates helped locate over 20,000 missing men.
After the war Clara traveled to Europe where she became acquainted with those who sought to form a neutral international relief organization to assist battlefield victims. War was an ongoing issue in Europe and not in the U.S. so Clara reasoned that in America such a group would assist victims of natural disasters not from battle. So Clara came back home to work for official recognition of the American branch of the Red Cross organization. Eventually the American Red Cross was formed and she was the first president.
And one of those disasters was the 1900 Galveston hurricane. Though now known largely as a tourist destination, Galveston in 1900 was a prosperous commercial seaport. In fact its main street the Strand was known as the “Wall Street of the Southwest.” The city was built at sea level on an off shore island and though residents were aware of hurricanes and their danger, they had become complacent. Then on September 9 that all ended when the storm swept through, leveling much of the city and killing about 8000 persons. With that, Clara and eight Red Cross workers arrived.
They established a temporary headquarters in a commercial district warehouse and began to appeal for funds. The supplies and donations poured in as the Red Cross and other relief workers set to work. One Red Cross project was to build a much needed orphanage to replace the previous institution that had been swept away – with the loss of most all the children and nuns who cared for them. The Red Cross workers also assisted in rebuilding, acquiring the lumber to build new homes. This Red Cross assistance project would prove to be Clara’s final effort since she was nearly 80.
Finally in 1904 Clara resigned from the presidency of the American Red Cross when a new system was imposed. One source put it this way: “She had been forced out of office by a new generation of all male scientific experts who reflected the realistic efficiency of the Progressive Era rather than her idealistic Humanitarianism.” Clara died in 1912 at the age of 90.
Though she was a Temporary Texan for just a few weeks, her reason for coming and service while she was there made her a worthy visitor.
