In the last century there haven’t been many novelists who are both prolific and also successful but in the late 19th century and early 20th, one who did that was Amelia E. Barr, who wrote nearly 80 novels. And since several of her novels were set in early Texas and were inspired from her experiences living in both Austin and Galveston she was indeed a Temporary Texan.
Born in Lancashire in England in March, 1831, Amelia Edith Huddleston, daughter of a minister, received her education when she occasionally attended school but also by reading from her father’s library. In 1850 she married a young merchant named Robert Barr, but after business reverses he took his family to the U.S.
They settled in Chicago but after more business problems, the family moved to Memphis, taking the coffin of their 8 month old daughter. However, a cholera epidemic there forced them to move again – this time to Austin, Texas. There Barr worked with the state and their family grew – Amelia eventually had 13 children but half of them did not survive childhood.
However, as the political atmosphere in Texas changed with the coming of the Civil War Robert resigned his state position and though he tried to work as an accountant, this failed due to lack of clients. They moved to Galveston in 1866 but sadly the next year amidst a yellow fever epidemic Robert and four sons succumbed.
Though Amelia and her daughters survived, and she tried to start a new life by operating a boarding house, this was not successful. She decided to return east and with a letter of introduction from a friend, Amelia gained a position as a tutor for the sons of a wealthy man. This work ended as the boys grew up so she then moved to the New York City area. It was at this time that she began to write stories, articles and poetry and submit them to the magazines of the time.
Amelia wrote in her autobiography: ”I was nearly 39 years old when I…began a life so different from the lives I had lived in Glasgow, Chicago, Austin and Galveston that I might have been born again for it.”
Then she had a suggestion from prominent minister Henry Ward Beecher that she continue to submit to his paper “The Christian Union.” She did so and in fact she eventually became a regular contributor. She also increased her sales to other markets.
As she continued to publish more stories, her next project was a novel and in 1885 “Jan Vedder’s Wife” was published to reader and critical acclaim. Then as this popularity meant a need for more output, she found that trying to produce could be difficult. The process was painful, she discovered, as she wrote: “My right thumb was almost useless…and the outside of the little finger was so sensitive that I wrapped it in cotton wool to prevent it from feeling the movement on the paper.”
Since writers are often urged to “write what they know,” Mrs. Barr used her experiences in Texas for her several works. One very popular book was “Remember the Alamo,” published in 1888. This was set during the Texas fight for independence in the 1830s and included vivid portraits of Santa Anna, Sam Houston, and Davy Crockett. Her books on Texas proved very popular and appealing since at the time Texas was considered a mysterious and even exotic location to the readers in the east.
Also, as one source said, “In Texas, Barr was enthralled by tales of the state’s history. She plunged into Austin’s social life and recorded sharp-eyed accounts of the city in her diary in the turbulent years before and during the Civil War.” Many of her papers are at the University of Texas in Austin.
She was particularly prolific from 1885 to 1911 as just one company published 42 of her novels, while other companies issued other books, and she also wrote many shorter pieces.
Eventually Mrs. Barr settled north of New York City. However, a 1909 fall downstairs caused a development of paralysis in her right hand - so she learned to write with her left.
In her 1911 memoir “All The Days of Her Life” she wrote that she hoped her life story might help “any sad or doubtful woman to outleap her own shadow and to stand bravely out in the sunshine to meet her destiny.”
She passed away in 1919.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.