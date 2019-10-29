In Athens we drive on smooth regularly repaired paved streets, but as you’d expect about a hundred years ago it was far different. In fact, years ago street maintenance didn’t involve sweeping aside debris but sprinkling.
"There is no greater nuisance in a town than dust and the amount of it in Athens now is almost unendurable, “wrote the reporter in the June 12, 1913 Athens Weekly Review. The article continued: The Review is greatly delighted to learn an effort is on foot to have the streets in front of the business houses sprinkled." It may imply that this just involved streets adjacent to the court house square.
The city would supply the water and Mr. T.J. Bass was to provide the sprinkler that would hopefully keep down the dust. In fact, the reporter also assured the reader that Mr. Bass's sprinkler would "thoroughly sprinkle the streets so as to keep down the dust entirely for twelve months." However, if the weather was wet then a drag would be used as the street commissioner directed.
So how would it be paid for? "The people" (probably the merchants along the streets) would pay Mr. Bass a certain amount a month for his services. The reporter assured the reader: “The amount if every business will do its just part compared to the good it will be is inconsiderable.” The newspaper believed that everyone should join in the project. And the advantages? It would “…add to the cleanliness of the town and the pleasure afforded by a dustless city is inestimable."
In short, Athens streets were not paved.
However, before Athens streets could be resurfaced something had to be done. We learn about this in a headline in the April 15, 1926 Athens Weekly Review: "City Renames Streets to Secure Mail Delivery."
It’s possible that prior to this Athens residents had to go to the post office for their mail but according to the reporter, a requirement of implementing house to house delivery was that the streets had to be not only named but labeled. So the City Commission authorized this as they met for the purpose of “the renaming of streets in the city and also the naming of many that have heretofore been without names.”
Already City Engineer Greer was involved since he had selected the names and ordered the name plates that were soon to arrive. So what names were selected?
The reporter explained, “In the renaming process a number of the older families of the city have been honored.” These would be cross streets and they would name them for Athens pioneer settlers bearing such names of Faulk, Murchison, Averiette and others.
So with the streets properly named, it was time to get the streets surfaced. The July 15, 1926 Athens Weekly Review headline announced that “Pavement Three Streets Starts Within Ten Days.”
Already the proper machinery had arrived and with the crewmen in place work was about to begin with the Smith Brothers company, described as “well known contractors,” to mange the project.
Tyler Street was scheduled to be the first street to be paved and it was to be done in two sections, labeled Parts A and B, each to be a certain section of Tyler Street. The project used houses of Athens residents as indications of each section, “The A project extends from the paving to the Sam Holland residence,” the reporter explained and continued, “..the B project from the Holland residence to the John Wood corner at the city limits.”
The plans dictated that the street was to be 40 feet wide for much of the distance but to narrow in a few places.
The pavement was to be varied, including brick on a concrete base, or a brick on a gravel base, as well as rock asphalt on a concrete base.
The project, explained the reporter, was not to require a tax increase “…as the matter will be cared for in refunding warrants which will run over a period of forty years.” Then he continued, “Under the plan all outstanding indebtedness of the city is taken up and the payment extended over a long time period.”
When the Tyler Street project is completed, the next streets to be paved wee to be East Corsicana, South Prairieville, and College Streets.
