These days we’ve become used to ordering our clothing on line or finding them at local big box stores. However, if you lived in Athens a hundred years ago then it’s likely you’d just go downtown to a dry goods store - and one of these was the Owen-Broom Dry Goods Company that was on the courthouse square for twenty years.
So what are “Dry Goods”? We don’t see the word much these days – but the term originated in the U.K. and came to be known as (according to one source) “the collective name of textile fabrics and manufactured articles.” In Athens, that meant that dry goods stores, such the Owen Broom outlet, sold items of clothing and shoes for the family.
And they planned their offerings carefully as indicated in the August 26, 1926 Athens Weekly Review when they related that a new department was coming.
The headline read: “The Owen-Broom Dry Goods Company announce the addition of Ready-to-wear and Millinery to their store.” Also, said the reporter, "The store is now being rearranged to care for these two departments and Miss Eunice Allen of Dallas, experienced in these lines has been secured to take charge of the departments.”
So what might the shopper find at the Owen Broom Store? We get an idea from their display ad in the August 4, 1932 Athens Weekly Review.
Let’s suppose you were a newly minted lawyer and want to look your best in court and with your associates - you’d find what you needed at the Owen Broom store. You could get a dress shirt “...in solid colors and fancy patterns” that were formerly $2.50 and now at a clearance price of 77c! And for a new pair of shoes you could get “Dress Oxfords” in black or tan for $3.95 (originally $5 values!). Men’s socks (” in solid and fancy patterns”) were 25c. And back at a time when most men wore hats, particularly in business, you could get such headgear at the Owen Broom store for $1.88.
For his off hours Mr. Lawyer could find Men’s Work plants “in blue denim” for 77 cents, work shirts for 49 cents and Mrs. Lawyer could buy Ladies hose (probably not silk) – described as “Ladies 300 needle chardonize hose, regular 50c value, now the pair 25 cents.”
So what else would Mrs. Lawyer find? Since nylon was several years in the future she could get silk hose, described as “Ladies full fashioned pure silk hose in sheer chiffon and service weight...” formerly $1.50 and now 44c.!
There were ladies dresses – “One lot of ladies Wash Frocks in... sunny Sues, and Spic and Span makes...” 77c and 2 for $1.50. Need something of perhaps better quality? Then you could get dresses in dotted Swiss, in linen, for $88c and 98c.
Or for silk dresses – “silk suits, pints and flat crpees [sic] values up to $9. 00 - just $1.98”. Or for the larger woman in size 14 to 44 there were silk dresses that were valued up to $16.75 but Owen Broom sold at $3.88.
So suppose Mr. or Mrs. Lawyer wanted to take advantage of these prices, where would they go? Apparently the Owen Broom Dry Goods Company occupied several different locations on the courthouse square and one of those was described in the January 26, 1933 Athens Weekly Review. The headline related that the store was to move to the east side of the square into “...the building now occupied by the Mandelstram Shop.”
As a part of the move, the store will “offer a large portion of its merchandise at sacrifice prices.” Store spokesman Reagan Owen explained their reasoning, “We feel that it will be better to sacrifice profits on this merchandise rather than undergo the heavy expense and work involved in the moving as the smaller building is not large enough to care for it.”
However, the Owen Broom Company closed its Athens location in 1941 when the January 23 issue of the Athens Weekly Review announced a re-opening in Fairfield. Mr. J.B. White of Jacksonville and his associates were supervising the move and the opening of the new store.
As s a bit of history, the reporter related that “For many years the firm operated large dry goods establishments in the building on the south side of the square, which now houses the Brookshire store. The store was moved seven years ago to its location on the east side of the square.”
