The Henderson County Jail has occasionally seen some interesting incidents, but there were two unusual occurrences in December, 1931 when Sheriff Joel Baker had to deal with an attempted breakout as well as community support for a man’s release.
The first case was described in the December 10, 1931 Athens Weekly Review under the headline "Sheriff Stops Jail Break After Being Attacked."
The reporter got right to the point: "Although dazed by three terrific blows on the head, Sheriff Joel Baker exhibited courage and ability to think quickly when he frustrated a daring jail-break led by Bruce Fowler, 19 year old convict, at the county jail shortly after six o'clock Monday afternoon."
It all began as the sheriff was at the second floor cell block and he placed an assisting inmate called a "trusty" behind bars for the night. He had just secured the man when nearby Fowler jumped on the sheriff and began to beat him with a water bottle wrapped in a scrap of blanket. He was able to get in three blows.
At that time the sheriff instinctively pulled his weapon and with that trained on him Fowler retreated to his cell. According to the reporter, if Fowler had knocked out the sheriff “..it would have been an easy matter for Fowler to have obtained the jail keys and to have led all the prisoners to freedom." However, other inmates remained in their cells.
Apart from some painful bruises, Sheriff Baker soon recovered and resumed his duties.
It turned out that Fowler had been released from the penitentiary at Huntsville the previous May but had been captured in Dallas after burglarizing several local homes and then robbing the Athens Coca Cola plant. At the time of the attack, he was awaiting a transfer back to Huntsville to serve a five year sentence assessed in a local court.
The reporter described Fowler as a "hardened and dangerous criminal." who "despite his apparent youth has shown no inclination to mend his ways." When he had first come to trial in Athens, his youthfulness had appealed to D.A. Ben Greenwood and others so it was proposed that he only receive a two year sentence for the local crimes. However, they soon changed their opinions "when Fowler told them that he would continue safe-blowing and robbing as a means of livelihood when he completed any sentence that might be given."
Authorities searched Fowler's cell after his attack on the sheriff and found a recently sharpened knife. After the attack Sheriff Baker questioned the other inmates and learned that the attack was planned by Fowler and two others. There was word that other prisoners decided to obey orders to remain in their cells as the breakout attempt unfolded because they feared Fowler and the other conspirators.
As it turned out the three inmates were to be confined to their cells, particularly Fowler. Said the reporter: “Sheriff Baker stated that it was probable that the youthful desperado would remain there until his transfer to the penitentiary at Huntsville could be made."
In a separate incident, and according to a story also in the December 10, 1931 Review, Sheriff Baker lost custody of one recent prisoner when concerned neighbors grouped to secure the release of a man who had been charged with a LaRue bank robbery. This was Julius Lacey who we learned about in a recent story.
As related at that time, after apparently robbing the Citizens State Bank of LaRue on November 24 Lacey went to the home of Poynor resident T.O. Milner and began to talk about the holdup. He seemed to know so much about the crime that a suspicious Milner called authorities and Lacey was apprehended. Yet in the December 10 story Mr. Milner was among 18 other local citizens who had provided the $5000 bail money to get Lacey released.
As described last week, there were reports that many felt that Lacey, described as a farm hand, should not be in jail but in a mental facility. It was no doubt these supporters were behind the bail provision – perhaps they saw him as a man they knew and were concerned about.
The reporter stated that “... Sheriff Baker accepted the $5000 bond signed by 18 residents of the county...” adding that "Most signers lived in the Poynor section and many of them and their friends crowded the jail corridor to greet the accused man as Sheriff Baker brought him down from the tier of cells on the second floor of the jail building."
