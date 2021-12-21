Christmas is certainly a special time with the colorful lights, the laughter of children and the joy of the season. And this was certainly present in Athens in 1928 – and to add to the celebration was the Old Gent himself when Santa (literally) dropped in!
The headline in the December 6, 1928 Athens Weekly Review said it all: “Santa to Arrive Saturday in Airplane.” The reporter described how Kris Kringle would arrive in East Texas “…when the good ship 'Saint Nick' floats in from the North Pole and hovers over Athens.” He continued: ” After viewing the city from dizzy heights, Old Santa will take to his parachute and drop some 1500 feet right down on the square at Athens.”
Of course the Athens merchants (like we discussed last time) were certainly ready. According to the reporter, "Anticipating one of the largest crowds in history Athens merchants are rapidly decorating and getting ready for the coming of Old Santa. Scarcely a store in the city now but what is taking on a holiday appearance.” Light-bedazzled Christmas trees had been placed on the Courthouse lawn and …” by Saturday, Athens will be in full holiday attire."
Santa had outlined the activity schedule while he was in Athens by means of a letter “from the North Pole” that arrived several days before. He said, “Please tell the people and especially the little tots through the Review that I will arrive in Athens Saturday morning between 10 and 11 o'clock in my airplane and will jump out of the airplane in a parachute and land right on the public square at Athens.’ He was planning to drop a hundred little bundles of candy before he jumped, and he urged the adults to let the kids have first chance at those treats.
The reporter went on: "Kiddies of Athens are all aquiver with excitement over the recent announcement that old Santa Claus …is to make an advance visit to Athens in order to learn what he must place in his huge pack when he later starts southward to pass around his Christmas gifts to every child in the land." Why come in an airplane? That’s because, said the reporter, that children know that “… the airplane is the fastest means of travel in the word and they also know that St. Nick must travel swiftly if he is to pay a visit to all the children south of the North Pole."
The reporter continued: "When Santa starts out from the North Pole he will bring with him a parachute such as ordinary aviators wear. When he arrives here he plans to jump out of his plane and sail right down to the square among all his little boys and girls. He expects that hundreds of them will crowd around him and everyone will be trying at the same time to tell him what to bring on Christmas day. It is possible that St. Nick will not be able to talk to all the boys and girls, but if they will shout to him and tell him what they want the chances are he will understand even though he does not pretend to hear."
Parents of course were encouraged to bring their children to see Santa – and also be assured that the local merchants might well have the right gifts. So how does that happen? "Every year before his Christmas eve night visit old St. Nick makes several visits to all parts of the country. Very few people know of this visit but old Santa takes the merchants into his confidence. He knows it would be too big a task to try to bring all his presents south at one time and so he sees nearly all of the merchants in each town and gets them to allow him to put some of his gifts there, to be kept and distributed before Christmas."
The story continued: “If the kiddies take a peek round in the stores on the day they are in town to welcome Santa they will very likely see some of the presents he has left there with the merchants. The children do not know it, but by Christmas morning most of these things left in the stories that look so much like Christmas will have been slipped out by old Santa Claus by Christmas morning and will be hanging on a tree or in a stocking for little girls and boys of Athens."
