It's that time of year - Santa’s on his way!
Actually if you want to be accurate, he’s already here and has been appearing at various places around town. But in the past Santa’s arrival in Athens was definitely dramatic; for example, in 1928 he dropped in – literally - by parachuting from a plane. Of course back then he always arrived just in time for the Christmas shopping season downtown around the square! Yet two years earlier he arrived in a more conventional way – he took the train.
The headline in the Dec. 16, 1926 Athens Weekly Review had the story: "Santa Claus Will Arrive in Athens Next Saturday Morning, December 18, at 10:46." That specific arrival time gives us a definite clue as how he was coming and the news of his arrival had come direct from the Old Gent himself - “..according to a telegram received from him at his Texas home in Dallas today." And there was more. "Old Santa wires that he will have a present for every boy and girl that visits the city that day..” Also, after he arrived on the morning train he was to spend the day in Athens. And he “... wants every tot in Henderson county to meet him at the T. & N. O. Saturday morning.” In fact those from outlying areas were encouraged to arise early to get to the station. After all, “Santa has been very busy since he has been in Texas but he has received so many letters through the Review that he just could not resist coming down here."
Also, all Athens merchants were ready to welcome Kris Kringle and of course the shoppers!
The December 23, 1926 issue of the Review described the response under the headline “Thousands Greet Old Santa Claus On Arrival Here Saturday Morning.” The reporter related: “A surging mass of humanity gave Old Santa Claus a rousing reception on his arrival in Athens Saturday at 10:46.” Before the arrival local “kiddies and adults” had come to the station and staked out the best spots to see the new arrival. So great was the traffic that some left their cars a distance away and walked to the depot “when they found it impossible to get through the traffic jam.”
Santa saw a “sea of faces” as he stepped down from the train and so great was the crowd that he found it hard to reach the decorated vehicle that was waiting for him. There was also a musical welcome since “As the train came into view the band struck up the popular “Hail, Hail, the Gant’s All Here.” The reporter put it this way: “It is doubtful if any president or potentate ever received a greater reception than was accorded Santa.”
In fact, the crowds were so thick that on its way into town the engine had to slow down to reach the station thus delaying the other passengers.
Besides the crowds there to welcome the important visitor there were two town leaders - one in person and one in spirit. County Attorney W.R. Thomas, representing Athens Mayor Spencer, offered Santa the keys to the city.
After local police helped clear the traffic and the crowds, Santa’s car arrived at the city square, and those who had welcomed him at the station were ready to follow the car. The reporter related: “The great crowd quickly fell in behind and when Santa reached the square he found the thousands of kiddies clearly following him. On the drive to the square he was kept busy responding to the greetings from the little fellows.”
Once at the square Santa’s vehicle circled several times and then he began to throw out bags of candy as “..there was a wild scramble on the part of the crowd to get the coveted bags.” Also welcoming Santa were the grown-ups who “for the time being everyone was a kid in spirit.”
Previous to his actual arrival, crowds had already gathered and by ten o’clock that morning the band had been entertaining those who waited before heading for the square. The reporter summarized, “...And when they reached there it seemed as if the entire county was on hand.”
Santa’s arrival had great meaning to all local residents, children and adults because it was the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Indeed, “The coming of Santa was a great occasion and thousands of hearts were made glad by his presence. Truly the Christmas spirit pervades Athens.”
