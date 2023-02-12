In the 1920s when Prohibition was in effect nationally and locally in Henderson County, many churches supported it and it was often sermon material for the pastors. However, when one Athens Christian minister did this in 1923 he used an interesting angle when he dumped more than 50 discarded booze bottles in the aisle in the midst of his Sunday evening sermon.
The November 8, 1923 Athens Weekly Review headline ran: “What They Drink In this City" with the subhead "Christian Minister Displays Bushel Basket of Empty Bottles." Accompanying the article was a picture of a five shelf display of what Rev. A.B. McReynolds said he had collected.
His sermon emphasis was how he believed prohibition was not only a good idea but could be enforced and that it was a wonderful success. He told the congregation, “Some of you people thought that I was joking about the basket full of bottles picked up in the alleys of this city,” he told them, “But I meant exactly what I said." Then from an adjacent room he retrieved the aforementioned basket and dumped the bottles into the church aisle.
As the congregation probably craned their necks to catch a glimpse, the reverend had a question: “Do any of you recognize any of these?” Mr. Tansy Sanford stepped out of his seat to say, “Preacher, here is one of mine.” Then he turned to John H. Garrett and Jim Scarborough – and asked them if they wanted to claim any of the bottles. As the reporter put it: “That brought a great laugh from the audience.”
Then admitting that bootlegging probably existed everywhere, the preacher then noted that the empty bottles he’d found revealed that locals were "drinking more red whiskey than corn."
So what type of booze did locals prefer? Again, the discarded bottles gave a clue – that “Jake” or tincture of Jamaca Jinger [sic] was the most popular as designated by the number of bottles he’d found. The preacher went on: “The second most popular drink seems to be some of these tonics that contain more alcohol than tonic. And the drink that takes third prize as to popularity seems to be Paragoric, [sic] which everyone knows is deadly poison."
Rev. McReynolds then went on to describe how clearly that popularity of tonic drinks could be revealed by the number of bottles found. He quoted a question he once received: "One man said, 'Could you swear that people are taking that around in the alley to drink. Now could you swear to it?' he asked, I told him, no, that I could not swear to it, but it was my honest opinion that they were not buying it to shine their shoes with."
Then he turned his attention to the bottles of Paragoric which bore, he said, the same skull and cross bone poison sign that was also on carbolic acid, strychnine and arsenic. Still, though it was popular, "Yet there are old soaks in this city who have swallowed so much slop that the inside of their stomachs is a tough as cowhide...they can swallow two ounces of Paragoric, shake their heads and go off on a big spree." Then he gave a warning to anyone who used this to get drunk. "Don’t start out on Paraagoric, unless you want your daddy to have to pay for a funeral."
So what should his congregation do to support the Prohibition laws? The first thing to do, he said, was to privately and publicly support enforcement measures, and then be willing to serve on juries to support the laws. "You can assist and co-operate with the officials who are attempting to enforce the law.” He said and then added, “If the better class of citizens, the leaders and the church people refuse to serve on juries than our juries must be made of the other element and we cannot expect them to send one of their pals to the pen.”
Also, he said, ”You can render assistance by expressing your sentiments to your editor and he will use one of the most powerful weapons of today, the public press.” And there was more: “You can encourage the official who is doing his duty. The judge who gives them the maximum sentence, tell him you are for him and that he is doing a good deed for the community and when he fines them fifteen dollars and turns them loose you can also tell him what you think about it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.