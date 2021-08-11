Today we remember contralto Marian Anderson not only for her amazing musical talent singing everything from opera to spirituals, but also for the sad racial discrimination, she and other Black artists faced at the time. However, when she appeared in concert in Dallas in 1942 it was those musical gifts that attracted the many Texans who eagerly purchased tickets – even if the venue was segregated.
According to the Feb. 12, 1942 Athens Weekly Review the notice of her appearance was headed “Marion Anderson Is Coming to Dallas' Fair Park Auditorium." The reporter described it: "The universally acclaimed… great American Singer will give another of her memorable song recitals in Dallas on Thursday, March 5th in Fair Park Auditorium."
At her previous concert in the same location two years before the audience was admiring and responsive, but there was no getting around the local segregation policies. At that time, wrote the reporter "... members of her own race [were] occupying the entire Balcony." The main floor – occupied apparently by whites – was sold out well in advance of the date.
In describing the artist, the reporter gave a bit of background, saying "Few singers have received such tributes and recognition as has Marion [sic] Anderson, although the road to her success was not an easy one." A native of South Philadelphia, Miss Anderson's first memory of singing was when she was three years old and shortly after that she made her first singing appearance performing "The Lord Is My Shepherd." Then after her father's death when she was 12 she gained community support as well as that of her fellow church members so she could continue training and performing. Then in 1925 she won a contest that brought an appearance with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.
American recognition was delayed, said the reporter, so for the next ten years she traveled to Europe to perform to great acclaim. She returned in 1935 to appear at a New York concert and "...her success was instantaneous and sensational." It was renowned orchestra figure Arturo Toscanini who stated that "a voice like hers is heard only once in a hundred years." At the time of her Dallas appearance, Miss Anderson had already received the Philadelphia Bok award with a grant of $10,000 and was also awarded an Honorary Doctor of Music degree from Temple University.
Said the reporter: "Marian Anderson has received her laurels with grace and dignity and has borne with modesty the cynosure of the international eye while she has continued her lengthy concert tours to unceasing critical homage."
One recent appearance was described – when 1939 she performed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington "in what was undoubtedly the most impressive concert in the musical history."
It was indeed a memorable concert but what we know now is the story behind it. Her original venue was to be Washington's Constitution Hall, operated by the Daughters of the Revolution, but they declined her use of the hall since they had a "whites only" policy. Like Dallas, Washington was a segregated city and besides their restrictive policy, another issue was that the DAR could not provide the required racially separate restrooms for the audience. This refusal brought the resignations of many DAR members, including First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Then Miss Anderson's supporters, with the backing of the president and NAACP officials, worked out a new location – on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It is interesting to note that had she performed at the Hall her audience would have been about 3000 persons. However, with the substitute concert the in person crowd was some 75,000 as well as the millions who listened on the radio hookup.
Miss Anderson continued to perform in concerts, on television and in opera presentations until her death in 1993. In 1961 she sang at the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy and in 1963 she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Yet despite the appreciation and admiration for her performances, in Dallas in 1942 there was still that issue of segregation. The reporter put it this way: "The concert in Dallas on March 5 will again give an opportunity for Marian's own people to hear her as the entire Balcony will be reserved for them." There was also to be a separate box office where black patrons could obtain their tickets at a local YMCA. Tickets for the balcony were $2.20, $1.65, and $1.10 and for the main floor were $3.30, $2.20, $1.65, $1.10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.