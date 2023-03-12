It was a tribute of community devotion to J.J. Faulk that the announcement of his death occupied a prominent place on the front page of the Athens Weekly Review issue of July 18, 1935. After all, it was only fitting for a gentleman who had in his 84 years served in many city and county offices, such as being the first mayor of Athens, and also as district attorney, state senator, practicing lawyer, and leader of many local causes. His 1929 Henderson County history continues to be a valuable resource and his name is visible in various places around Athens.
Indeed, Senator Faulk might best be described as the Review headline put it - "Veteran Citizen of County."
Though apparently known throughout his life as “J.J.” Faulk, his real name was James Jonathan Faulk, and though he was born in Monroe, Louisiana he came to Texas as a youngster. The reporter put it this way: "And while not a native born Texan, his entire life practically had been spent in the state." After attending schools in Athens and elsewhere, he studied law in a Kaufman firm and then came to Athens where he was licensed to practice in 1878, remaining a member of the Henderson County bar his lifetime.
Faulk was elected county attorney in 1879, then in 1881 he went to the state legislature as a county representative. In 1884 he was elected as Distinct Attorney, served two terms "with entire satisfaction to his constituency." Then in 1902 he returned to Austin as a state senator. He was described as "A fearless fighter for what he thought was right" and that "There was never any doubt as to where he stood on a question. He made it plain." He counted many prominent state leaders as his personal friends.
He also served several terms as a special Justice of the Court of Civil Appeals as appointed by two governors.
Then in 1900 Faulk was elected the first mayor of Athens after its incorporation. The reporter noted: "Of all the offices that he held he referred with pride most frequently to that of being the first mayor of his home city."
Another achievement was that Faulk "might well be said to the father of the good road movement which swept Texas." Calling him "one of the real pioneers in that cause" Faulk "brooked considerable criticism of an unfriendly nature for his stand."
A lifetime member of the Athens Methodist Church, Faulk served as a member of the Board of Stewards, several terms as its chairman, was a longtime Sunday school teacher and 1935 was the last surviving member of the building committee that had erected the church that at that time occupied the southeast corner of the courthouse square. He and his wife Genie were honored by their names being inscribed on a stained glass window, which is now displayed in the Athens First Methodist church at their location on Lovers Lane.
Senator Faulk's love of Henderson County history inspired him to write and publish a substantial county history that is still used today. It originally appeared in the Review in the 1920s, and then was published in book form in 1929. The reporter states: "The book contains 322 pages and contains much valuable data that will serve historians of this section for all time. It is a valuable contribution to history of this section by one who was personally in touch with almost its beginning.”
J.J. Faulk and Eugenia Beatty (known fondly as "Genie”) married in 1882 at a wedding in Austin attended by both the current governor and many members of the legislature and Senate. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 1931 with a renewal of vows at the Methodist church, an event attended by hundreds of friends. Apparently they had no children.
Senator Faulk had evidently gone to his office on Monday, June 11 and suffered a stroke, and was incapacitated when found by a client. With assistance he returned home then was confined to bed where he went into an apparent coma and died Wednesday afternoon.
The reporter stated: ""His epitaph might well be his own words for they sum up the purpose of his life. In the closing chapter of the History of Henderson County, in a brief biography he said: ‘I get more pleasure in working for my friends and the cause of good government than I do working for myself. While not forgetting my country, yet my chief concern now is my church and her schools and in the young people who are just entering life's great battles.’”
