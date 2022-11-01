Henderson County is replete with dozens of communities of all sizes that began in the past but unfortunately while some survive others have not.
In the Aug. 26, 1954 Athens Weekly Review there were featured stories of some of these communities and the memories returned.
The headline for the story on Poynor in southeast Henderson County described its origin: “Poynor located, Laid Off by Rail Road When it Reached There, 1901.” The reporter went into more detail: "Not old as towns go, Poynor can lay claim to being 53 years of age and was located and laid off by the railroad when it reached that community in 1901 and was named for J. Poynor, a citizen who once lived in Athens." Apparently, Mr. Poynor was a civil engineer who had worked for the railroad.
According to another local historian of the time of the 1920s, State Senator and Judge J.J. Faulk, the Delaware tribe lived in the area as late as 1840. In fact, Faulk had a memory of seeing the pear trees that the Delaware had planted some years before.
The reporter related more memories, describing how at the time of writing (1954), Poynor had more than 200 residents and though never had a strong growth, it has always thrived. Also, in 1937 its schools consolidated with the LaRue schools and they located the school buildings about half way between the towns. Electricity came to Poynor in 1937.
In Poynor Mrs. M.B. Burgamy operated what the writer called a "department store" that featured a "line of groceries dry goods and drugs" Her store also housed the bus station.
The observations continued, saying that Poynor's environment was made up of "good land and thrifty farmers" with tomatoes as the most plentiful farm product. In fact "Tomatoe [sic] sheds also operate during each growing season with buyers coming from many surrounding areas."
An adjacent article – this with the byline of Miss Dolly Durham – bore the headline “Black Jack Is Settled in Early Years of the 1800s.” Then the author brings out more detail: "In 1848 while Texas was still testing its new-found freedom as a state and Henderson County awakening to its role in the affairs of the nation, a Mr. Burns settled in what is now the Black Jack community." Using accounts revealed by her great-grand parents and grandmother, Miss Durham then gives the reader details of early settlers, and their family events.
Yet though current maps list Poynor and Black Jack there are many one-time communities that have disappeared not just from maps but history. Another headline in the August 26, 1954 Athens Weekly Review describes this: “Martin Springs Grew After Sister Community of Delta Was Destroyed.” Author Mrs. W.A. Barton begins her account: "In the early days of Henderson County when pioneer families were clearing a home for themselves and their posterity in a virgin territory a community thrived under the name of Delta." However, Delta did not last since once the local church had burned out it "became a ghost settlement."
Martin Spring was near Delta, and was named for a local landowner named Jim Martin. This was an old community, Mrs. Barton wrote, and since she lived near it she had many pleasant memories. "The old Tyler-Athens highway [SH31} the nearest route was not far behind the writer's home." She continued: "Often late of a summer evening I've strolled there and as I stood by the old road bed, I could almost hear the hoof beats of the horses and the wheels of the carriages that once traveled the highway."
Many of the original or even surviving communities are designated by the location of the local cemetery or school and Mrs. Barton described these features that bore the name Brewer. She related that these were probably named for Pete Brewer who she called "The land king of Henderson County." He was affluent as "far as land goes."
When the church at the failed community of Delta church had burned, Mrs. Barton explained, the nearby Martin Spring church possibly absorbed its congregation. The author then summarized: "We would close with the fervent hope that Martin Springs will grow in the future as it has grown in the past,"
Yet despite her heart felt views it wasn’t to be. A recent Google check for Martin Spring in Texas only brings up the mention of a location in Hopkins County near Sulphur Springs. Was that the location Mrs. Barton described?
So though Delta and Martin Springs have apparently disappeared as towns they have become a place of memory.
