We’re all familiar with commercials for over the counter medications and it was no different in Athens in the past. Of course we see these advertisements on television, on the computer and in other media but in 1929 many ads were published in the Athens Weekly Review. And published to look like regular community news articles. In addition, while these remedies made dramatic claims sometimes they might also contain questionable ingredients. Then of course if the reader didn’t need a medication then he or she might seek the unique treatment of a Dr. Wilson who advertised his availability.
Several of these remedies (and Dr. Wilson) advertised in the December 12, 1929 issue of the Weekly Review and one was aimed at the effects of the common cold. This ad/article bore the headline “Quick Relief for Coughing Spells" with a subhead "Famous Prescription Stops Them Almost Instantly."
"The phenomenal success of a doctor's famous prescription called Thoxine is due to its double action," the writer began. It did its work as it "goes diret [sic] to the internal cause not reached by patent medicines and cough syrups." And there was a promise: "The very first swallow usually stops even the most obstinate cough."
Containing "no harmful drugs' and being "pleasant tasting" it was deemed a safe remedy for the family and was available at Athens' Palace Drug Co,
However, as was occasionally the case, the remedy might be worse than the symptoms. In fact, a few years later the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture seized a supply of Thoxine cold tablets after it was discovered that the product contained what was described as "a laxative plant drug," They also objected to the claim that Thoxine could quickly cure the "grippe" or the flu.
Another issue in that newspaper described a remedy Athens parents might be interested in. Under the headline "Doctors Disagree" the writer described the symptoms. "When children are irritable and peevish… have digastric [sic] pains and disturbances, lack of appetite, and have itching eyes, nose and fingers, doctors will not always agree that they are suffering....from [intestinal] worms.”
Mothers might not believe it – at first – since they’d raised their children so carefully. Surely they can't have worms! However, says the advertising writer, "The fact remains that these symptoms will yield, in a great majority of cases, to a few doses of White's Cream Vermifuge..." which was touted as "the sure expellant of round and pin worms." The product, described as a “…harmless, old fashioned remedy,” was available for only 35c a bottle at Robinson's Drug Store in Athens.
However, a few years later an 1938 FTC statement indicated a problem with the product. The statement decreed that the manufacturer of White's Cream Vermifuge was to "cease and desist” from various claims. They were not to claim that weight loss was a symptom of worm infestation, that their product was safe and could expel most types of worms, that it would tone the intestinal tract and that there would be “…no unfavorable effect on the child, even though there should be no worms...
So what if you didn’t have a cough or worms, but you were feeling lethargic and tired? Well, then your answer wasn’t in a pill but maybe in the treatment of Dr. R. Diuguid Wilson, who was seeing patients in an office in the home of Mrs. J.J. Bradshaw at the corner of College and Pinkerton.
Dr. Wilson could reportedly treat one very "common condition" that afflicted many people and it was that "general tired-out feeling …called "loss of pep" or "deficiency disease." Symptoms included "muscular and mental fatigue ability" especially after a hard day of work, and there was also "nervous exhaustion and prostration, …irritability, weakness of mental faculties, inability to concentrate thoughts..." Then there was something else that meant for an extra concern, "There is a tendency toward relaxation of the walls of the abdomen and a constipated condition of a somewhat chronic nature."
Dr. Wilson certainly had the background to handle such a problem. He had 29 years of "practice and experience" and his treatments "...thus are based on thorough scientific knowledge, deep research and careful corroborated statistical facts that have stood the test and time and speaks for itself."
So what did he do? There is a hint - "His treatment consists of medical, electricity massage, chiropractic and gland therapy.”
Anne Adams
