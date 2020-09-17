Texas is certainly a big state with a big history, and state and local historical commissions help us observe and even celebrate the people and events of our past. One occasion in Comanche recently did just that as they recently hosted Quanah Parker Day at their museum where displayed exhibits honored the great Comanche war chief, and also included a special guest – a Native speaker who was to explain the artifacts.
The event honored the man who more than a hundred years ago was not only a leader of his people in battle against the American military, but also later as he led them into a new way of life in Oklahoma. He became a successful rancher, remained the Comanche “Principle Chief, “ and represented Native peoples in the U.S. Legislature At the time of his death in 1911 he was a respected and important figure in the history of Native/white relations.
Yet what’s interesting is that the great Quanah Parker himself had a Henderson County connection since his white mother Cynthia Ann Parker later lived and was buried in the Poyner area. Then in 1910 when a Parker family member came to the area to remove her remains to be reinterred in Oklahoma it was noted in the Athens Weekly Review.
According to the Review article in the November 24, 1910 U.S. Marshall Birdsong of Oklahoma, himself a son in law of the chief, arrived to implement the removal and to find the grave being located “…in the edge of Anderson county.”
A follow-up article in the December 1, 1910 issue went into more detail. Marshall Birdsong, working with governmental approval, met with local officials to finalize the location. Then, according to the reporter, Poyner resident Joe Padgett, who had been a witness to the original burial, pointed it out and with the exhumation“…large bones of the body, the skull and teeth were found.” Also, “the teeth were intact [and] a hairpin was found with the bones.”
So how did a pioneer Texas girl become the mother of a Comanche chief? Cynthia Ann was born in Illinois in 1826 and her family moved to Texas several years later. They originally settled in Anderson County and then built what was known as “Parker’s Fort” at the head of the Navasota River. Then in May, 1836, local Natives attacked the fort, several members of the Parker family were killed and five children including Cynthia Ann were carried off. Eventually four youngsters were released and returned to their families, but though there were several attempts to get Cynthia Ann back she consistently declined to return. For she had been adopted by the Comanche, married a chief named Pete Nocona and had three children, Quannah, a son Pecos and a girl Topsannah or Prairie Flower.
Then in late 1860 when soldiers raided a Native community they found among the survivors a woman and a small child - a woman had blue eyes which seemed to indicate it was Cynthia Ann. An uncle was summoned to the scene but when she did not respond to his questions in English then someone suggested in the woman’s hearing that she might be Cynthia Ann. Reportedly the woman stood, tapped her chest and declared, "Me Cynthee Ann."
The uncle returned the woman and child to his Fort Worth home and while in the city he had a photo taken, a classic scene that depicts Cynthia Ann as a worn out, depressed woman of 34, her hair cut short (a Comanche custom for mourning since her husband had recently been killed). Also, she clutches her toddler daughter to her breast. Since Comanche women worked hard around their camps, her haggard appearance wasn’t entirely unexpected, but since Cynthia Ann had been abruptly removed from the familiar and now faced an uncertain future it was a tragic scene.
The Athens Review article described how sad Cynthia was because she wanted to return to her familiar Comanche life, and though she lived with her uncle Silas Parker for several years she continued to be depressed and unable to assimilate. Her young daughter Topsannah had begun to adapt but unfortunately she became ill and died in 1864 and at that time Cynthia Ann responded with traditional Comanche grief by slashing her arms and breasts. The dejected and heartbroken grieving mother continued to decline and died in early 1871 and was buried near Poyner.
The remains of Cynthia Ann and her daughter were removed to Oklahoma in 1910 and Quannah himself died a year later. Eventually Quannah, his mother and sister were reburied at Ft. Sill in Oklahoma.
