When we drive along Athens’ paved streets today it might be hard to imagine how many years ago those same thoroughfares were just dirt tracks. We know, however, that as Athens entered the 20th century the community saw the need of paving those streets. and specifically those at or near the center of town at the Courthouse square. One of those was Larkin Street.
According to the November 18, 1926 Athens Weekly Review the paving process started with a city commission hearing where the property owners had their chance to speak for or against the issue. Also, their two main concerns were whether the paving would enhance their property value and also could they afford a possible resulting property tax raise. At this particular hearing the reporter related: “Sentiment seemed about evenly divided between those favoring and those opposed to the paving.”
Residents varied in their opinions as they came forward to give their views on many areas of the issue. For example; John W. Karnes, John Broom, and L.D. Williams believed that the paving would enhance their property value and was worth any added personal expense.
Sheriff J.P. Morrow, apparently also a Larkin Street resident, stated that he believed paving would add $500 worth of value to his property. However, when asked about the actual cost, the sheriff stated that it would cost him only about $250.
However, J.C. Richardson took the opposite view by saying that the paving would not enhance the value of his property – even at half the cost. J.T. Loper agreed.
There continued to be mixed opinions as when R.L. Hicks agreed that his property value would increase with the paving, but he felt he could not afford the added expense. Also, Miss Tex Lammons, speaking for herself and her brother, stated that they were opposed to the payment because of the cost.
Some residents provided some individual reasons for their decision. One of these was Aunt Keel Richardson who had already decided that she opposed the paving, and didn’t care about property value enhancement because she wasn’t going to sell anyway. The added tax expense concerned Mrs. Williamson, since she believed that taxes were already too high and she could not pay more without borrowing.
Troy Ginn also opposed the paving saying it would not add to the value of his property and he had the authority of a non-resident property owner to vote against the proposal. An opposing opinion was Ellis Johnson who not only supported the paving, but stated that “he would save enough in broken springs alone in a year to pay his assessment.”
W.A. Walker responded by saying he’d been using the street for twenty years and had not yet broken a spring.
However, Mrs. C.A. Dennis stated that not only did she and her husband approve the paving they “believed it would enhance the value of the property as well as making it a more pleasant street on which to live.”
Sheriff Morrow, as the meeting “stood at ease,” spoke in favor of the paving project. “It is going to be a burden to pay for the paving,” he said, “But we may as well enjoy a pavement as well as the balance of the town. If the balance of the streets are paved then we couldn’t sell our property at any price.”
Also, he “said that every town that amounted to anything had paved their streets and that we may as well live in that sort of place.”
The reporter stated: “Attorney Holland pointed out that Larkin street residents would really have an advantage over other paved sections as the State Highway department had practically agreed to continue the pavement on the highway for at least five miles.”
Already, residents of other neighboring streets were seeking paving. “It was learned that property owners on Pinkerton Street were circulating a petition that was being liberally signed. The petition asks that Pinkerton Street be paved from LaRue Avenue to Scott Street, a distance of about five blocks.”
Other circulating petitions were from those living on Royall Street who wanted the city commission to pave their street from Bruce Park to the High School. The reporter summarized the process: “Just as soon as the petitions are presented estimates will be made and a hearing called for the additional streets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.