When Margaret Lea married Sam Houston in 1840 she no doubt knew he was well-known, and was far older than she. Yet she was to be the wife he needed in his upcoming public service challenges.
Born in 1819 in Alabama, Margaret Moffette Lea was from a devoutly Baptist family with her father a local and state church official. Her mother Nancy managed the family’s cotton plantation that she had inherited.
After her father died in 1835 Nancy moved her unmarried children to Marion, Alabama where Margaret attended local schools and enrolled in a Baptist academy. She was also a Christian, having experienced her new faith at school.
Then in 1839 when Nancy was at Mobile, she met Texan named Sam Houston, who was seeking investors for a project. Margaret was also there, and as they met there was an instantaneous attraction.
However Margaret’s family opposed Houston because of the age difference, his reputation as a hard drinker, and that he had been married twice before. Still, Margaret was not dissuaded and after a correspondence where he proposed marriage, he also gave her a brooch with his cameo on it. It was thought to be a challenge since as Margaret’s biographer described it. “His…worldliness was a strange contrast to Margaret’s innocence.”
They were married in May, 1940 and returned to Texas to honeymoon in the Texas Coast island community of Galveston. Soon after Nancy Lea and other family members followed Margaret and came to live in Texas.
Then in 1841 Houston was re-elected to the presidency of the Texas Republic, introducing Margaret to political campaigning and a life in public service. Yet Houston did disprove his reputation for excessive drinking when he agreed to abstain from alcohol and profanity while on the campaign trail, and assured Margaret he would continue to do so.
In 1842 Margaret and Houston’s first child Sam Jr. – one of an eventual eight youngsters - was born in their Texas home. As they settled in a new home, Margaret found great happiness as the family also became active in a local church.
When Texas joined the U.S. in 1846 as the 28th state Houston was elected one of the Senators though Margaret did not accompany him to Washington. Still, she continued to write letters that she sent to him in the Senate. She wrote: “I feel deeply for you, when I think of the tiresome routine that awaits you day after day. How much happier you might be with your little band at home.” Still, he attended church in the capital, telling the minister that he was inspired to do so because of the influence of one of the “best Christians on earth.”
Then in 1854 due to Margaret’s influence, Houston made a public profession of his faith by being baptized. Friends in Texas flocked to support him with their presence and later as he joined Margaret’s church. Then after he was defeated for a second term as Texas Senator he was elected Texas governor in 1859.
Then as the Civil War loomed and many southern states were seceding, Texas joined them. Governor Houston was opposed. When the Texas ordinance of Secession took effect in February, 1861 the state joined the Confederacy and office holders were expected to take the oath of allegiance. Houston refused and so was removed from the governor’s position, succeeded by the lieutenant governor. At this point Houston’s health was declining.
He died on July 26, 1963 with Margaret at his bedside. When he stirred in bed she knelt by him to hear his last words – “Texas…Margaret – Margaret.”
She was left with a land rich, but cash poor estate and with seven children under 18 completely dependent on her she struggled for many months. She had many concerns trying to pay taxes, as well as coping with her oldest son in the Confederate army. However, the state legislature did award her an amount equivalent the salary that her husband would have received as governor. Then as she continued to suffer financially for many months she adjusted to her new life without her husband.
Margaret herself died in December, 1867, a victim of an area wide yellow fever epidemic, and a segment of Texas history was complete. It might be said that perhaps Margaret’s major contribution to her state history was how she was what one source called a “tempering influence on her much older husband.” This allows him to maintain sobriety and focus on his work during their marriage.
