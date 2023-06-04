Often when we remember important historical events from the past we usually recall them with a title of just a few short words. For example, there’s 9-11, Watergate, the JFK Assassination, and from World War II, Pearl Harbor and D Day. And it was this last event that was described in the Athens Review of June 8, 1944 with an interesting headline. This read “Eisenhower’s ‘Let’s Go’ Sets West Front in Flames...” and it described how the Allies began their invasion of Europe to ultimately free the continent from the Nazis.
While today we get split second news reports with all the facts from our phones, computers and television, in 1944 because of the slower rate of communication the unfolding events of such an important event just trickled in to be reported on the radio and in newspapers. So as plans for the D Day invasion were made, radio broadcasters and newspaper editors waited nervously for hours for the anticipated news of what had unfolded. In Athens these details were naturally important since many had loved ones who might be part of the invasion force. So they, along with the rest of the world, waited for the details.
The June 8 Review headline continued: “...Allies Push Ten Miles into France First Assault.” And as they read that no doubt local mothers, wives and sisters heartbreakingly wondered, “Is my loved one okay?”
The Review reporter related the intense international interest in unfolding events: “Allied peoples everywhere with mixed emotions of prayers and cheers Tuesday welcomed the day they had been awaiting for so long – D-Day – the day of the invasion of Europe to liberate enslaved countries from the Nazi yoke.”
Athenians’ notification of the attack came early with a city-wide warning: “In Athens, people were awakened at 2:45 a.m. by eight blasts on the siren at the fire station and by sirens on police cars; and many of them went to their respective churches for prayer and meditation, while others listened to first news reports of the greatest military undertaking in history.”
The Review reporter probably had access to international news reports that provided the most recent details. The reporter related: “Two words were given by General Dwight D. Eisenhower to set the western front in flames: ‘Let’s go’ and General Eisenhower assured the world, “...we shall accept nothing less than full victory.’”
Of course because of the slow communications and necessary secrecy, the reporter offered sketchy information as to particulars of the beginning of the attack. “The jumping off place was a small town on the English coast, yet undisclosed, where picked troops clambored [sic] aboard blunt-nosed invasion craft and later were transferred to waiting ships....The preparations for the invasion were so inconspicuous that even the townspeople did not suspect what was taking place. The name of that town is destined to live in history.”
Naturally there was worldwide concern and interest in the event and that was particularly revealed in what was happening in the highest echelons of government. The reporter elaborated: “Washington D.C. took on the nature of an international capital, with representatives of many enslaved countries on hand to give interviews concerning the preparations made by the underground in their countries. Pastors of all denominations offered prayers at intervals and many sidelights, prepared in advance told of the task ahead and of the preparations that had been made for it.”
Of particular interest was the response of the Chief Executive: “There were only two lights burning at the White House, one in the secret service room on the first floor and one in the guard house at the gate. President Roosevelt had delivered a talk to the nation on the fall of Rome only four hours prior to the first announcement of the invasion and had retired early. It was certain that he knew that 3:30 a.m. was the hour that the nation would be notified that the invasion had been started.”
Also, the reporter’s next comments indicated the lack of informatoin: “The grand strategy of the Allied armies has not yet been unfolded. It was not revealed whether the landing on the north coast of France was to be the main spearhead or whether it was a feint that would be followed later by the main invasion at another point on the west.”
Yet as history revealed, though the D Day invasion had its precarious initial moments, in the end it succeeded. As over the first few days of June the world – and Athens residents - were kept informed.
