The history of the Athens community over the years has involved some interesting stories and even more interesting people. Here are a few of them.
We know that high school athletics are a traditional part of life in East Texas and Athens of course but did you ever wonder how the various teams got their names? In the case of Athens we know it’s the Hornets, but what could it have been?
According to the Oct. 2, 1924 issue of the Athens Weekly Review the team was named by Miss Mary Knight, then a high school junior. And the prize? A season pass of course. Hers was among over 100 entries, some of them duplicates, and included such suggestions as the Tigers, Badgers, Yellow Jackets and Bear Cats, the Eagles and even the Sand Fleas. However the name Hornets was selected unanimously by committee members.
Some of the entries bore some interesting stories such as the Peacocks because it fitted with the newspaper’s slogan of “Peas, Potatoes, Peaches.” Another entry was “Ajax” named after the god of strength in Greek mythology. Also suggested was “B-B’s” which was to stand for “Baby Beeves,” or “Baby Bears.” Other entries were Daredevils, Dragons, Wolverines, Whales, Bull Dogs among others.
In addition, the committee went over the list of entries and then “…decided that it would not be a bad matter to conduct a course in proper spelling.” In fact 20% of the entries were misspelled and while one insect got the nod, another was also suggested. Though local farmers might have objected to the boll weevil being so honored the different spellings were interesting. These included “bole weavel,” “bolle weevil,” and also “bowl weavel.”
Fishing is a favorite pastime in Henderson County and one particular favorite was – and is – the catfish. Such a catch usually goes unnoticed, but one time it made headlines – because the fish seemed to be larger than ordinary.
The headline in the May 13, 1937 Athens Weekly Review described the situation: “Catfish Grows to Over Thirty Pounds in Space Ten Feet Square.” So what was the story?
Walter Grider, an employee of the Texas Power and Light Company at Trinidad made the catch – weighing in at 32 and a half pounds – at the power plant.
“The fish was caught in the screen house right at the plant which measures approximately 10 by 10 feet,” wrote the reporter. It was thought that the fish had been there for some time since the entry to the space would only allow a five pound fish to enter. Apparently trapped in the enclosed area that was about 20 feet deep the fish’s presence did not go unnoticed. Nearby workmen had heard the “monster” splashing about.
To catch his prey, Mr. Grider “baited a large hook with two bream and used a small rope for a line.” He had secured the fish about noon but it was not till about 5:30 when he could bring it out. The reporter described the process:”It was necessary to go down in the screen house and run a larger rope through the gills of the fish in order to bring it out.”
But Mr. Grider shared his catch. In fact “he generously provided most everyone in Trinidad with fish steaks.”
Today we don’t think of Athens as being the scene of “riotous living” but that was how the headline in the Weekly Review of April 7, 1938 described events around the arrests of some 29 individuals.
“The free flow of liquor in Athens and environs during the past week-end resulted in a record number…being jailed Saturday and Saturday evening as city and county officers worked diligently to take ‘drunks’ off downtown streets and to break up rowdyism reported from different sections of the city,” the reporter wrote.
Five women were charged with vagrancy and 22 other men charged with drunkenness. However, three of these were charged with “affray following an attack on a fourth man on the market square here.”
In the same issue was a story about a local man, Jack Sowells, who was being sought by local officials and his wife had been “placed under a peace bond following an “affray” at the couples’ home. The husband was charged with making threats against his wife and “…she in turn was placed under a peace bond after threatening to retaliate when the officers investigated the case.”
All pretty clear but what’s an “affray”? A defining website describes it as a public fight, or noisy brawl and the legal definition is “the fighting of two or more persons in a public place.” Interesting – and we certainly hope that affrays are rare in Athens today.
