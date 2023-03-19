Recently we covered the life of longtime Athens resident State Senator and attorney J. J. Faulk whose 1929 Henderson County history is still an interesting resource even today. In his book Faulk described the origins of Henderson County in the 1850s when the community was known as “’the center’ of the county.” Then he adds: “It had no name. Mrs. Dull Avriett claimed the credit of christening it ‘Athens.’”
But why “Athens”? Opinions differ but we get a clue as to the real answer from the May 31, 1992 Athens Daily Review in an article describing the erection of an historical marker honoring Avriett in the Athens cemetery. Here Review staff writer Charles J. Dukes described how after Dulcinea Ann Holland Thompson Avriett had moved to the area she disliked the town name then in use. The community was called “Alfred” after the local postmaster Alfred Mallard. So the young lady started a campaign to change the name shortly after she arrived in the area.
Then, according to local historian Frank LaRue Jr., Dulcinea Holland “wanted to name the town in honor of Athens, Alabama which had a girls’ school. Apparently, she “hoped to make Athens an educational center for girls.”
Yet whatever her reasoning, she apparently suggested the new name to her stepfather, who was a county commissioner. It could have been that except for her suggestion as to town name she could have remained another obscure early Athens citizen.
Indeed, we see her name on a street near the center of town, on that marker at the Athens cemetery, and of course in early community histories. So who was she?
Mr. Dukes continues his story. Young Dull’s mother Elizabeth Holland migrated to Henderson County in November, 1847 after her husband Thomas Anderson Holland died in 1835. Elizabeth married a local man, Judge John “Red” Brown of Brownsboro in May, 1852 and Brown then became a member of the first Henderson County Commissioners Court. Previously, in the winter of 1850 Dulcinea Holland arrived in town to visit friends, and stayed apparently to marry local man E.J. Thompson.
The couple resided at 98 Canton Street (now North Palestine Street) in a house that faced west at what is now the northeast corner of the Courthouse Square. Then they occupied other residences on both South and North Palestine Streets before they built what they called the Secession Hotel, a two story wooden structure. It later became known as the Deen Hotel.
However, as the Civil War began, Thompson traveled to Dallas to enlist but died soon after before seeing battle. Dulcinea then married James Avriett in 1867 and they had two children. He died in 1876, leaving his family well supported.
“With relatives in high places in the county, Mrs. Avriett was reportedly very active in local politics and was a lively woman,” writes Mr. Dukes. Mr. LaRue quoted her as saying to others, “’in the old days, a party in Henderson County started in the afternoon. We danced until suppertime, and then after supper we danced till daylight.”
An earlier report from the Athens Review issue of August 2, 1901, described Dull Avriett as a “personage of memory and honor.” In fact, the reporter wrote in a the Review’s "Settlers Edition": "There are but few if any inhabitants of Henderson county that have been within its confines longer than the subject of this sketch."
According to Mr. Dukes, Mrs. Avriett was a charter member of the Methodist church in Athens, and was active in church and community events as long as she could. Also, “She was said to be a skilled quilter and needlework artist who could be counted on to supply them for community needs when necessary. She remained in the home built by Mr. Avriett and died there in May, 1920.
Dull’s “presence” remains in the community she named in the form of a walnut chest of drawers now in the collection of the Henderson County Historical Commission. Local resident Dorothy Reierson reported that the piece was once owned by Dull Avriett and described its origins. “When Athens was a small village, a family in covered wagons from one of the old states came through, moving west. Aunt Dull took the family in, fed them, nursed the sick children and laundered their clothing. When the children were able to travel the people departed, leaving the bureau on the back porch in appreciation for what Mrs. Avriett had done for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.