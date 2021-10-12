At one time there were many small Texas communities that were usually settled by pioneers who gathered in one area to build a new home. Over time many of these grew and prospered to become towns with names (like Athens) but unfortunately other communities for various reasons faded into obscurity. They now survive mostly in memory and often all that remains is a long unused cemetery. One of these was Science Hill, located in southwestern Henderson County.
According to the Texas Historical Commission marker at the site, the first settlers of Science Hill were from Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana who arrived in 1846 with great intentions. As the marker reads, “Their hope for the settlement was that it would become a cultural and educational center for the county; soon after their arrival, the residents started mills, cotton gins, mercantile businesses, churches and schools.”
In his 2011 East Texas column, the late Bob Bowman went into more detail about the Science Hill settlement founding in 1846 as D.M. Thompson and J.D. Jaggers established a cotton gin. They processed cotton then transported it by wagon to Navasota and Calvert.
Four pastors brought their “leadership skills and intellect to shape the community,” according to Bowman. “They were Hezekiah Mitchum who founded the first Methodist church in Henderson County in 1852, Presbyterian Robert Hodge established his church in 1855, another active Methodist minister was Harrison Rushing and there was Baptist Wes Jackson.
The state marker also lists Rev. William D. Sansom as an important Methodist pastor at the time.
In 1857 there was established a Masonic Lodge and the next year the Lodge-sponsored Science Hill Academy opened. At the time in East Texas Masons often established such schools since they had not only the desire to educate local children but also the available space in their Lodge building. In fact, early in Athens, the Athens Masonic Lodge operated a school on one floor of their building on the courthouse square – they held their meetings on the other floor.
The state marker described the curriculum: “The Academy offered classes in arithmetic, geography, history, elocution, Latin, Greek, natural science, and logic. Educator A.J. Fowler (1815-1886) was instrumental in its founding and served as first principal.”
Then with the coming of the Civil War and the following Reconstruction period, the Science Hill community began to falter and fail. Many factors for the community loss were political but also economic since after the system of slavery came to an end this naturally affected the many area farmers who relied on enslaved workers.
One political issue at the time was the issue of secession and the violence played out in Science Hill. According to Bowman, “As fires erupted in a number of East Texas cities and communities at the peak of the Texas secession crisis, a violent mob rode into southwestern Henderson County and killed three men suspected of being involved in a conspiracy against Science Hill.”
It started when Bob, an enslaved man, met with two men from Tennessee who had reportedly been secreting escaped workers and selling them liquor.
Bowman wrote, “During a community ‘inquiry’ Bob supposedly said the two white men had supplied him with poison and phosphorous matches and told him the time had come for the blacks ‘to rise up against their masters.’”
Bob and the Tennesseans were found guilty in a “trial” and then hung.
Yet the end result of the many changes was the demise of the Science Hill Community as more and more residents moved on. The post office, set up in 1859, closed in 1866 and according to the other sources, the school closed in 1872. However, later in the 1890s Aurelia Hodge, educated at a Cherokee county college, opened what was called a “subscription” school in what had been the Academy building.
Then in 1878 with only 12 members the Science Hill Masonic Lodge was closed – surrendering their charter.
As the state marker put it: “Science Hill became a ghost town, leaving only its history as a reminder of the community.”
Yet there are still some tangible memories of the community in the Patterson cemetery, established in 1861 and named for the original landowner. The tombstones there bear the names of the real people of Science Hill who rest beneath – those who formed the heart and soul of the community.
