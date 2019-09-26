Among the many cemeteries that dot Henderson County there are a few that survive even though their associated community has not and one of these is the Goshen cemetery. Recently this location was in the news because of reports of vandalism, but though the Goshen town is no longer there the cemetery remains and there are still those who remember both.
One of these recollections came some years ago when the prominent Henderson County historian and public official Judge J.J. Faulk reminisced about Goshen in the June 13, 1929 issue of the Athens Weekly Review. There he called Goshen “once a thriving little town.”
Established about 1870, as described by Faulk, the community of Goshen was located in the northwest corner of Henderson County, just north of Eustace.
Judge Faulk began his article with a list of various “general merchandise” stores then added a clarification as he described these establishments. Since in 1929 when Prohibition was in effect the writer possibly felt he had to explain why some of these merchants in 1870 sold liquor. It was, he explained, “…customary for every mercantile business to carry liquors in stock, and in Goshen they nearly all did it.”
Another of Judge Faulk’s memories concerned how one particular community building served several purposes. He said,”The first school house was built there in 1870 by public contribution. It was a large commodious box house building. It was used by all denominations for public worship.” However, the first teacher in town did not stay long since he departed in 1872 due to his political differences with the community. As Judge Faulk described it, “He seemed to have been a radical Republican and he and the radical Democrats did no tagree [sic] (did not agree).”
Judge Faulk also described Goshen as not only “…an important commercial center” but also “…one of the best trading points in the county.” However, as so often happens with budding Texas communities, when railroads came through the area their routes sadly determined the future of towns like Goshen. Calling railroads the “town builder and town killers” Judge Faulk sadly reported that “Goshen disappeared from the face of the map, and nothing is left there not to remind the traveler of its departed glory.” Apparently after the railroad ran its tracks through nearby Eustace many merchants and other commercial operations moved there and in effect Goshen was left behind.
However, there were others aside from Judge Faulk those who remembered, and they held a memorial service as described in the August 19, 1937 issue of the Athens Weekly Review. On that occasion 125 persons gathered, many of whom were described as “descendents of former residents of the now deserted pioneer village of Goshen…”
In addition, we can glean other background information facts from other sources. One states that after the Goshen community was originally established, the post office came in 1871 and by 1885 there were 150 residents, as well as two churches, a district school, three general stores, four steam gristmills and cotton gins, a hotel and the inevitable saloon.
However, a few years later in 1896 there were only 24 residents, as the post office closed about 1906. By the mid 1930s, at the time of the memorial gathering, though there was a church and a school and a few houses still at the location but a few years later they were gone.
And though Goshen was first established as a marketing center for local farms and other commercial venues it also served as a rest stop for the cattle herds that passed through using the Chisholm Trail from East Texas. And it was this that fact that may well have contributed to the origin of the still surviving cemetery.
A local legend related how the Goshen cemetery was first established and acquired its first burial. This occurred when a cowboy on a nearby ranch sickened and died and was laid to rest in the cemetery in a prominent grave marked by a stone fence. However, while the first documented interment in the cemetery was for Benjamin G. Hooker, there were also many unmarked graves. In fact, many of the 450 burials in Goshen cemetery are indeed unmarked, being those of infants and children as well as the original settlers.
The community is gone, but the families of the occupants of the Goshen cemetery still remember.
