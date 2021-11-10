One way that candidates for public office “get their message out” to voters is of course by making speeches or holding campaign rallies. Today these appearances are covered on TV or pictured on the Internet. However, in the past it was done by planning speaking tours by the candidate through communities – small and large – where they directly addressed voters. And that was what brought Congressman Martin Dies, Jr. to Athens in May, 1941.
The first notice of his speech ran in the May 1, 1941 Athens Weekly Review. The reporter described him: “Dies, foe of Communists, Reds and [German American] Bund members and chairman of the famous Dies investigative committee which has unearthed many subversive activities in this nation...” On a speaking tour in his campaign for a newly vacant Senate seat, Dies, according to the reporter, “...expected to be greeted by a large crowd here.”
Then the next week, in the May 8, 1941 Review, the article discussed Dies’ address. The reporter related that that in his speech he “... asserted that evidence the Dies committee has gathered over a period of three years conclusively proved that agents of dictators have instigated and engineered strikes in national defense, sought to undermine national unity and weaken American morale.”
Campaign rhetoric of course but no doubt those who heard him may well have been curious about man they’d only heard about from newspapers and on the radio.
So who was Martin Dies Jr. and what was he talking about?
Politics ran in his family, since the candidate’s father, Martin Dies, Sr. had been a congressman from 1909-1919. Warren, Jr. was born in 1900 in Colorado City, then later as an attorney practiced in various Texan communities and also served as a district judge. In 1931 he was elected to his father’s Congressional seat and with the support of influential political figures, he was appointed to an important House committee. Though he and his party supported President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs, after the 1936 election, Dies was reported to become concerned about the increasing influence of labor unions.
Then in 1938 he became chairman of the Special Committee to Investigate Un-American Activities, a position he held until 1944. The Dies Committee, as it became known, during his tenure targeted suspected communist infiltrators and sympathizers. Also, the committee had especial concern about communist and Nazi activity. However, at the time Dies was often criticized for using the committee to (as one source said) “...to undermine the New Deal agenda.”
With his growing influence, Dies made accusations that became more and more outrageous, even claiming that members of governmental commissions were also members of Communist organizations.
At his Athens address, Dies claimed that “we have evidence which is incontrovertible that there are 40,000 Communists in the CIO [labor union] and that hundreds of them hold positions of leadership...They are not interested...in the rights of labor to better its conditions. They only seek to deter our efforts to prepare the country against invasion.”
In the May 8 article, ““He outlined his legislative program which he declared is the result of three years of intensive investigations of disloyal political organizations and individuals...” Then he listed several items in his planned agenda. First, he wanted to “build a national defense second to none and superior to all.” Next, he sought to “expel the thousands of fifth columnists [disloyal sympathizers] from every national defense industry and from government service.” He also advocated the deportation of “every Communist, Naxi [sic] and Fascist alien to the land of his affection.” And to prevent “communist instigated” strikes in defense industries, he supported a law that would deny collective bargaining to any union with Communist, Nazis or Fascists in the leadership.
Actually Dies was defeated for this Senate run and in fact he finished fourth, losing to the sitting Texas governor W.L. “Pappy” O’Daniel. For his part, “Pappy” narrowly defeated Congressman Lyndon B. Johnson as the future president first sought the Senate position.
As a critic of the CIO, Dies’ committee discovered nearly 300 CIO organizers were funded by the Communist Party of the USA.
Dies retired from Congress in 1944 after the CIO raised a candidate to oppose him, and then he returned to Congress in 1952 after reapportionment opened another seat. In 1957 he ran for the Senate again to fill out an unexpired term of incoming Governor Price Daniel. However, though he received 30% of the vote, the Senate seat went to Ralph Yarborough.
Dies served in the House until 1959 when he retired, and died in 1972.
