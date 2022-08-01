The subject of trivia – a passion for collecting fascinating bits and pieces of unrelated information on history, popular culture or unusual people, events or places – has many modern devotees today. In fact we see that in the success and popularity of the long running game show “Jeopardy!” And it was the same in the past, as demonstrated in the headline in the January 7, 1932 Athens Weekly Review where it reads: "Clary George Made Member of 'Lucky 11' Organization.”
The article continued: “Miss Clary George…has been admitted as a member of the ‘11’ Club of which N.C. Settles Jr., former Athens resident, is president and manager.” So what was the basis of club membership? It’s that “Miss George is the fifth to seek membership in the club, being born on the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1911.”
The reporter then related that Mr. Settles who had once lived on south Pinkerton Street when in Athens, then operated an “amateur broadcasting station while connected with the local theater.” Mr. Settles was later connected with a Dallas radio station. The reporter provides more information: “It is also interesting to note that both Miss George’s and Mr. Settles’ names had eleven letters.” It might seem natural that Mr. Settles related that eleven was his favorite number.
Also, Mr. Settles was no stranger to the Review since he had been the subject of an earlier article where it was noted “Robert Ripley used his picture and the facts in his ‘Believe It or Not…’ several years ago.” Which would no doubt have been a great honor since Ripley and his cartoon series were the epitome of trivia at the time.
Born in 1890, Leroy Robert Ripley, according to one source, was specifically “An American cartoonist, entrepreneur, and creator of the Ripley’s ‘Believe It or Not’” cartoon series. He was also later a radio and even a television personality.
Ripley at age 16 was working as sports cartoonist for several newspapers, and then moved to New York in 1913 where he created his famous comic series in 1918.
Traditionally, the series originated when one time Ripley depicted the failures of some sports figures and called it “Champs and Chumps.” His readers loved the idea so he expanded it to other topics beyond sports. The popularity continued then grew as eventually the content depicted unusual people and scenes and events. He also covered such oddities as unusually shaped or marked vegetables or farm animals. In fact, suggestions came from the many letters he received from his readers.
Today with our access to TV, the internet and other means of electronic media we might tend to think that this type of thing was silly or boring or trivial. Yet for Ripley’s audience it was fascinating because they usually had little or no knowledge of much beyond their own community. He was very careful to be accurate, using photographs and careful research. Eventually he traveled widely, and depicted many of the scenes and people he encountered. Eventually he acquired a full staff – artists, researchers and office personnel to handle his massive correspondence.
Ripley also focused on printed media with a 1925 book about American handball, and book collections of his cartoons. Eventually the series was acquired by newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst and his King Features Syndicate.
The Ripley organization eventually opened “museums” – often called Odditoriums – where Ripley’s collections could be displayed. He also appeared in some short films, and on the radio.
Perhaps foreseeing the popularity of the new media of television Ripley and his organization were anxious to start in that direction. However, he had only completed 13 episodes before his health failed and he died in May, 1949 of a heart attack. The Ripley legacy continues in the Ripley Entertainment company that even today manages the various “museums” and entertainment attractions.
The Ripley legacy is also evident in one of his accomplishments. It began in 1929 when Ripley’s column announced that “Believe it or not, America has no official national anthem.” And that word “official” was the key. For though “The Star Spangled Banner” had been used for many years it had never been decreed as “Official” by Congress. After the column was printed, public outcry sought a solution and Congress responded. So in 1931 President Herbert Hoover signed the measure that made “The Star Spangled Banner” the official national anthem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.