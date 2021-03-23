When we read about bank robberies in the 1930s we might assume that it involves blazing guns and menacing gangsters but that was certainly not the case in LaRue in 1930 - and again in 1931. For in both of those incidents the robbers of the Citizens State Bank turned out to be - well, dumb, scruffy and in the second incident apparently quite forgetful.
The first account was covered in the Nov. 13, 1930 Athens Weekly Review where the headline described what happened: "Five Bandits Take LaRue Bank President From Home in Effort to Loot Bank - Time Lock Prevents Robbery."
The reporter began the story: "One of the boldest attempts at bank robbery in the history of East Texas” took place on a Friday night when bank president Tucker Glenn was kidnapped from his home. He was abducted after he returned home one evening after dropping off a neighbor and when pulling into his garage he was confronted by the five bandits. "Before he had time to alight from his car they drew their guns, and ordered him to drive them to the bank," the reporter stated.
Once at the bank Mr. Glenn convinced the robbers that a vault time lock prevented him opening it, so after searching the bank and only finding $35 they took that and left in Mr. Glenn's car to head toward Athens.
Also, said the reporter, "the fact that the bandits knew nothing of the workings of a time-lock leads officers to believe it was the work of amateurs." However, since the five men wore masks Mr. Glenn could not provide a good description.
The next robbery came when a thief entered the bank about a year later to find Mr. Tucker alone. The events unfolded in the Athens Weekly Review of November 26, 1931 under the headline: "Lone Bandit Gets $1400 of the First State Bank of LaRue".
The gun-wielding bandit locked Mr. Glenn in the vault, and when the bank president finally got out he found the man had fled with the money in an auto. Authorities were soon on the job and then received word that the robber had abandoned the car and was "making it through the bottoms." He was soon captured and it turned out that the man was not only local but easily identifiable.
Later reports provided more information. It seemed that as the robber first entered the bank he met two departing customers. He spoke to them, and then he told Mr. Glenn to lock the door, pull down the front window cover and produce the money. Also, he got close to Mr. Glenn, cocked his gun and said, "You know me, don’t you?" The bank president replied that he'd never seen him before and then was locked in the vault.
Once in custody, the robber was identified as Julius Lacey, a 28-year-old farm hand who was interviewed by county officials, his own attorney, and the Athens Weekly Review reporter. The latter covered the story in a front page article in the December 3, 1931 Review under a headline that related the answer Lacey had given to everyone: "'I Don't Remember Anything About Robbery..."
Lacey was described by the reporter as a "small roughly dressed man who looks as though life has treated him shabbily," and stated that Lacey remembered borrowing a car and then going to the Poynor area home of Cecil Hogue. There when he "talked so much about the robbery," a suspicious Mr. Hogue called the authorities.
Despite Lacey's lack of memory, Sheriff Baker "... maintains that the accused man agreed to go with him Wednesday afternoon for purpose of showing him where the remainder of the loot was hidden." However, "...after tramping for several hours through the marsh and woodlands the man is said to have told the sheriff that he couldn't remember where he'd hid the loot." Also, Lacey continued to deny the robbery.
An adjacent story in the same December 3 edition was headlined "LaRue Banker Visits Accused Man at Jail..." and described how Lacey had admitted "having done business with Tucker Glenn," though he still denied the robbery.
Then the reporter described some reports that stated that Poyner residents would seek to prove Lacey was "of unsound mind and should be placed in the asylum." On the other hand, county authorities felt differently. In fact, they were sure that "...Lacey had admitted several things that tend to show that his mind is sound and that he is only using ‘a bad memory’ to escape the penitentiary."
