When Ralph Bradford arrived in Athens in the summer of 1936 he proved to be a very unique visitor. Billing himself as “King of the Hitch-hikers,” he had an interview with the Athens Weekly Review reporter but it was conducted by writing. This was because the self dubbed Ralph “King” Bradford was what the reporter described as a “deaf mute.”
In this interview in the July 23, 1936 Review, the reporter noted that Athens was not only the 4319th city Bradford had visited on his travels it was actually the third city of that name on his itinerary. Previously he’d visited Athens, Georgia and Athens, Alabama. According to the visitor, he had traveled some 45,000 miles during the preceding 12 years. He’d visited Cuba, Hawaii, Alaska, Central Europe, the Panama Canal Zone, and had traversed the North America continent 18 times including Canada and Mexico.
Quite an accomplishment for someone known as a “deaf mute”.
The reporter related: “Bradford brought with him three dilapidated ‘albums’ whose edges looked like they had been through a paper shredder. He has secured and pasted in three books – which are the size of dictionaries – letters and newspaper clippings about himself from every town he has visited.”
Said the reporter: “’that’s not all, he [Bradford] wrote on the paper he uses for communication with the outer world.” He went on to describe seven similar scrapbooks filled with information on his previous travels. As part of his stay in Athens, Bradford planned to get autographs of local government officials, to go with his previously obtained autographs of world leaders like Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini.
Bradford was the author of nine books. The reporter continued: “His sole aim in his varied travels, have one end, experiences that will enable him to write interesting books.” Calling the universe his “’silent world,’...although he has visited more than 4300 towns and cities he has never heard a word his interviewers have spoken.”
Though occasionally Bradford traveled by motorcycle, which he used in inclement weather, he “will tell you on his little paper pad that he had rather hitch-hike.” Since “..I love the trees and the birds and I enjoy meeting the people of the country.’”
To support himself Bradford sold cards headed “The Hoosier Globe Trotting Deaf Mute” with a short biography.
It could be that Bradford had the chance to meet with another “deaf mute” that had already lived in Athens for several years. This was Neal Allen whose disability had enabled him several times to assist his community.
Neil seemed to have had his own business since according to the July, 1925 Athens Review Allen and J. Bert Brown had reopened their shoe repair shop after a brief absence. A display ad reassured potential customers that they “guarantee you the same class of work that has heretofore characterized our business.” And if you couldn’t get to their shop, you could mail in your shoes for repair!
However, occasionally Allen served as an interpreter for local and out of town deaf persons, including one time at a wedding.
According to the August 2, 1934 Athens Review Allen and his sister Belle Easterwood, had come with an out of town couple (possibly personal friends) to assist with a marriage before the local JP. However, it was election time and as they joined the crowds waiting for the election results, word spread of the upcoming happy event. It ended up with the ceremony being performed on the courthouse steps.
The April 30, 1936 Review reported another time when a New Orleans man was arrested for shoplifting and when he claimed he could neither hear or speak, Allen and another man were called in to be interpreters “as the accused man was quizzed by the county attorney.”
Actually, the term “deaf mute” is not only outdated, but technically incorrect. Deaf or hard of hearing people have the physical ability to speak but since we learn to speak by hearing others do so, someone deaf must likely be taught to speak. Of course today deaf people have many ways to communicate – through learned speech, lip reading, and of course through American Sign Language. As one source put it: “True communication occurs when one’s message is understood by others, and they can respond in kind.”
Yet despite being deaf, Mr. Bradford and Mr. Allen did indeed overcome their disability to continue to live productive lives.
