It was an exciting day for Athens children in 1928 because not only was Santa on his way, but he was going to drop in – literally – from an airplane! The headline in the Dec. 6, 1928 Athens Weekly Review said it all: “Santa to Arrive Saturday in Airplane” and with the subhead –“Will Drop on Square in Parachute from 1,500 feet …”
The reporter described the anticipation: “Kiddies of Athens are all aquiver with excitement over the recent announcement that Old Santa Claus, that distinguished and jovial gentleman from the North Pole is to make an advance visit to Athens in order to learn what he must place in his huge pack when he later starts southward to pass around his Christmas gifts to every child in the land.”
In fact, Santa had even dispatched a telegram to the Athens Review describing his upcoming visit.
As he takes off from the North Pole, related the reporter, Santa will have a parachute like aviators wear and “When he arrives here he plans to jump out of his plane and sail right down to the square among all his little girls and boys.” And Santa was anxious to hear what the children want so he wanted the youngsters to shout out their wishes as he joins them.
Santa of course plans his visits throughout the year since “Santa has a warm place in his heart for the children in the country, for it must be remembered that he lives in the country himself – in a very cold country in fact.”
And if Santa couldn’t personally hear each child’s request he had an alternate plan to provide their desires by taking local merchants into his confidence. As the reporter said, “he knows it would be too big a task to try to bring all his presents south at one time and so he sees nearly all the merchants in each town and gets them to allow him to put some of his gifts there, to be kept and distributed the night before Christmas.”
So if children seem to miss Santa then they can look around their local stores to find what Santa has left with the merchants there. Also, “the children do not know it, but by Christmas morning most of these things left in the stories …will have been slipped out by old Santa Claus by Christmas morning and will be hanging on a tree or a stocking for little boys and girls of Athens.”
Santa’s telegram to the Review explained his plans as he arrives on Dec. 4. “Please tell the people and especially the little tots through the Review that I will arrive in Athens Saturday morning between 10:00 and 11:00 o’clock in my airplane and will jump out of the airplane in a parachute and land right on the public square at Athens. Before I jump out I will throw out 100 little parachutes containing candy. Please tell the grown folks to let the little tots get this candy. When I jump out of my airplane from 1,500 feet Saturday it will be the first time that I have ever attempted this, so all of East Texas will get a big thrill.”
Then in that same Dec. 6 issue was another article describing the preparations of local merchants for Santa’s visit. The reporter related: “Anticipating one of the largest crowds in history Athens merchants are rapidly decorating and getting ready for the coming of Old Santa. Scarcely a store in the city now but what is taking on a holiday appearance.”
Along with Santa’s arrival local Athens merchants also planned other promotions to encourage area residents to make Athens their shopping destination. In fact, that December in 1928 they had planned special entertainment for every Saturday until the 20th and on that date there will be a fireworks display and “Christmas Shopping at Night” will be the plan. Athens merchants planned to be open until Christmas to facilitate shopping.
Also, local shoppers should have no problem finding just what they wanted. The reporter wrote, “The holiday line is more varied than ever this year and prices are substantially lower than last season. Many new and novel toys are being shown by the stores, while the more useful articles of clothing are here in abundance and priced reasonably.”
Anne Adams
