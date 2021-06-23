Back in the 1930s during election years politicians could reach voters by radio or in person by conducting speaking tours. And that’s just what happened in 1932 when incumbent Governor Ross Sterling came to Athens as he campaigned in a runoff against former Governor Miriam Ferguson.
The August 11, 1932 Athens Weekly Review headline described Sterling’s obvious purpose for his visit: “Gov. Sterling Makes Appeal for Votes Here” According to the reporter, the governor “...addressed a large crowd on the courthouse lawn for more than forty minutes.”
You probably remember from a previous article how Miriam “Ma” Ferguson had been governor from 1925 to 1927 since her husband (onetime governor) Jim had been declared legally ineligible to run again. And though she both held and sought the office twice, it was undeniable that Jim was the one in charge and in front.
In his Athens speech, the governor responded to critics as well as the claims and charges made by the Ferguson camp.
His opponents had charged that in his previous position as Chairman of the State Railroad Commission there had been a million dollar shortage. Sterling answered this by reading from an official state audit stating there was no shortage at all. Sterling hold the audit report aloft saying, “This is a sworn statement...the auditor could be went to prison for falsifying in his report and old Jim would be the first to send him.”
The governor then turned the subject to how the Fergusons had in the past often misstated their income and that they had sought public donations when they had their own funds. “You remember in 1924,” Sterling said, “when Ma ran for governor and Jim was leading and begging his friends to ‘send in a dollar, a quarter or a dime’ for the campaign. That year Jim reported $1559 of income. According to the records, Uncle Sam said, ‘Jim, your income for that year was $41,000.'”
Also, in 1925 when Mrs. Ferguson was governor and Jim reported an income of $775 they actually made $61,000. The next year in1926 they reported $15,000 and the actual income was $47,000.
Governor Sterling stated, "There you have a total of $130,000 more than he reported for the three years."
In his final remarks, the governor related that his own personal income had dropped during his term. "While serving the people, I have lost practically all that it took me a lifetime of work to build up, in the way of worldly fortune. But I have not neglected the duties of my public office for my private affairs. I have been serving the state and saving the people money. While I have lost money, I have gained something worth more than all the money in the world – the respect and friendship of the people of Texas."
So who was Ross Sterling?
He was a Texas native, born near Anahuac in 1875 where his father struggled in business and Ross dropped out of school at age 12 to go to work. However, in 1886 he moved to Galveston to start his own business, but unfortunately he was wiped out by the 1900 Galveston Hurricane.
Three years later he went into business in Sour Lake, center of major oil production, where he again started his own retail business. In 1907 he began acquiring banks in the towns where his stores were located and thus used that connection to further expand his businesses.
Then in late 1909 Sterling directly entered the oil .business and eventually established the Humble Oil Company in 1911. By 1922 he was board chairman, and continued to make money in oil and other businesses. In 1924 he became Chairman of the Texas Highway Commission, and then in 1930 he ran for governor and won the office with Mrs. Ferguson as an early opponent.
During his 2 year term Sterling had to deal with the effects of the national Depression as state incomes fell as expenditures increased. Though he sought to enact programs that echoed the national Democratic platform, the legislature though not hostile, just failed to put his desires into legislation.
In 1932, after Sterling’s speaking tour when he stopped in Athens, he eventually lost to Mrs. Ferguson and at that point he retired from government service. However, though his personal resources had indeed declined while in office, he was able to rebuild his fortune via investments in oil and agriculture. He died in 1949.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.