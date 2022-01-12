Did you know that a one-time governor of Texas wrote a song describing the state- and used it as part of his election campaign? So related Athens Weekly Review columnist Cicero Witt Corley in the August 4, 1938 edition - and the songwriter (words and music) wasn’t exactly inexperienced with promotion - or music.
“I noticed an article in the issue of the Review [wrote Corley under the column title “Korley’s Kolumn”] giving an account of a meeting of the Rotary Club in Athens and an attempt was made to sing ‘Beautiful Texas’ a song composed by the Wizard politician of Texas, W. Lee O’Daniel”
O’Daniel, 1938 gubernatorial candidate, was already a Texas favorite due to his nickname “Pappy” used on a radio program sponsored by his own Hillbilly Flour Company. Accompanied by his band named after his company name, The Hillbilly Boys, O’Daniel used the catchphrase “Pass the biscuits, Pappy!” and this propelled him to fame. One magazine writer put it this way: “At twelve thirty sharp each day a fifteen minute silence reigned in the state of Texas, broken only by mountain music, and the dulcet voice of W. Lee O’Daniel.” The fifteen minute broadcast according to one source, “....extolled the values of Hillbilly brand flour, the Ten Commandments, and the Bible.”
O’Daniel wrote the words and music for “Beautiful Texas” which apparently became his campaign song – though as Corley described it attendees at the Rotary Club event where he spoke weren’t that familiar with it. As Corley put it when the members were asked to sing it, “..but due to the fact that only about two lines of the song could be remembered by the singers they resorted to singing ‘America.'”
Corley continued: “Just in case the club at some of their future meetings decide to sing ‘Beautiful Texas’ I am enclosing one of Mr. O’Daniel’s campaign cards which explains briefly his platform with the song ‘Beautiful Texas’ printed on the back.”
The columnist was undoubtedly an O’Daniel supporter as he related, “In conclusion I am very happy to see so many people who opposed Mr. O’Daniel in the election say so many nice things about him. Let us hope that he will set an example in Texas that we will all be proud and make the rest of the nation sit up and take notice.”
The first verse of the song ran like this:
“You have all read the beautiful stories
Of the countries far over the sea.
From whence came our ancestors
To establish this land of the free.
There are some folks who still like to travel
To see what they have over there,
But when they go look, it’s not like the book,
And they find there is none to compare.”
Then followed the chorus:
“Beautiful, beautiful Texas.
Where the bluebonnets grow,
We’re proud of our forefathers
Who fought at the Alamo.
You can live on the plains or the mountain
Or down where the sea breezes blow,
And you’re still in beautiful Texas
The most beautiful State that we know.”
The third stanza was just as complimentary:
“In this song about beautiful Texas
There’s one thing we just have to say
About six million people,
Who are proud they’re here to state.
It’s great to be healthy and happy,
And that seems to be our good fate,
So let us all smile – for life is worth while
When we live in this beautiful State.”
Interestingly enough, the 2020 census puts the state population at 29 million plus.
After two terms as governor, O’Daniel ran for the U.S. Senate in 1941 where he defeated later President Lyndon B. Johnson, and was re-elected in 1948. However, as a senator O’Daniel was largely ineffective with his proposed legislation often defeated. When he ran for governor in 1956 and 1958 he again claimed that the desegregation court decision of Brown vs. Board of Education was part of a Communist conspiracy. He was not the nominee.
We don’t know that O’Daniel’s song “Beautiful Texas” was ever intended to become the official state song – but it was apparently not proposed. “Texas our Texas,” approved in the 1920s, remains the official anthem to the Lone Star State.
By the way, the only other governor to compose a very popular number – though not the state song – was Louisiana’s Jimmie Davis’ well known “You Are My Sunshine.”
