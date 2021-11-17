Years ago if you lived in a community of any size and needed wearing apparel or shoes, you probably went to a department store, and often if it was a very large store in a large city it was an establishment located just in that city. In New York City it was a store like Macy’s but in Athens it might be the Globe Department Store. And with their third anniversary in 1936 in Athens came a special section in the June 11, 1936 Athens Weekly Review. The headline: “Anniversary Sale Opens Thursday, June 11, 9 a.m.” There followed a series of articles promoting the “nationally advertised” merchandise. As store owner Jacob Ginsberg put it: “When you buy nationally advertised merchandise you buy with the assurance of getting full value for your money…”
Under a headline of “Editorial” Mr. Ginsberg addressed his customers, reiterating that the reason for the special newspaper section was that the Globe store was celebrating their third anniversary in Athens. He related that the store had been making economic progress in spite of bad business conditions and he planned to do whatever possible to encourage customer patronage. During the anniversary the Globe store would be selling merchandise at “previously unseen prices.” However he reminded his customers that “……You will find each value is a real value…” however, he noted, “nothing will be reordered at these prices; first come, first served…”
In adjacent articles, store department heads described their background and the merchandise in their sections. One was Ann Ginsberg, whose job was described in the headline: “Ready-to-wear Byer Keeps in Close Touch with Eastern Markets.” As a part of being informed of current trends, Miss Ginsberg was soon to leave soon for Chicago to select fall merchandise.
Shoe Department manager W.D. Scott (“Scotty’”) was described as an expert shoe fitter. He had worked in other Texas shoe stores, and was a graduate of the Dr. Scholl School. In his year at the Globe he had “built a built up a big following…” Also, the store carried a complete stock of Dr. Scholl foot remedies and arch supports.
In a special article titled “A Peep Into the Past.” Mr. Ginsberg then remembered a bit of his background. He recalled how he’d come to the U.S. from Europe, but he covered some advice he’d received from his father. He was told: “Son, I wired you because I wanted you to understand the importance of this interview. You are going in business for yourself and going out into the world to be a man on your own. I want you to take this advice along with you. Try to keep and stick to it, and then you will never have to regret it.” Then his father offered some advice about working in retail. “I want you to know the human nature,” he said, “It is the nature of a customer – that he will forget the price but he never forgets sorry goods.”
Mr. Ginsberg continued his account about what happened when he came to the U.S.: “Now my memory goes back to the cornerstone of my business career in America …” After holding various jobs, Mr. Ginsberg got found himself in “…the Jewish hardware line as the dry good lines is called in the U.S.” From his description he had been in that business for some 25 years and “…It is building and I hope it will continue to build.”
For the convenience of their female customers, perhaps those with children, the store offered a helpful feature. “Facilities of the Globe Department Store were further increased recently with the completion of a modern lounge and rest room for ladies. This room is one of the most modern in East Texas, being complete with comfortable furnishings with ice water available. The management of the store feels that in providing this necessity for the public that is doing a real service, particularly for mothers who bring their children to town.”
Accompanying the various articles were advertisements of special interest. One read: “$300 FREE - this store will give to each of the first three hundred customers making total cash purchases of $10 or more on Thursday, June 11 also Saturday, June 13 between the hours of 9 and 12 a.m. an additional fifty cents worth of merchandise.”
