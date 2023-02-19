When former Texas Governor James E. Ferguson came to Athens in the autumn of 1923 to speak to "the people of Henderson County" he could be assured of an audience of both critics as well as supporters. His political history guaranteed that since he was the first (and only) Texas governor to be impeached.
According to the Nov. 1, 1923 Athens Weekly Review, the ex-governor was to arrive from Pittsburg where he'd opened the Northeast Texas Fair, and there was to be a reception committee made up of prominent locals. The reporter related that Ferguson had recently attended a national meeting of the Farm-Labor Union and there were to be many members of that group in Henderson County who might come to hear him.
So what's the story?
In his book on Texas governors, The Chief Executives of Texas Kenneth E. Hendrickson Jr. writes that "Except for Sam Houston, Ferguson could be called Texas' most colorful and controversial governor - though for different reasons than the Hero of San Jacinto."
Born near Salado in August, 1871 Ferguson came from a poor family, but though he entered a local prep school he was expelled in 1887. Then after working for the railroad, he studied law and was later admitted to the bar in 1897.
He married Miriam Wallace in 1899 and went on to become a successful Bell County businessman and then he moved to Temple in 1907 where he continued to be successful.
He had previously worked with local politicians as managers of their campaigns, then in 1913 he entered politics as he announced himself as a candidate for governor in the 1914 campaign. A major issue at the time was prohibition and Ferguson became identified as an anti prohibitionist and through various political maneuvers he became the nominee. As one source put it, "The campaign proved him to be a man of considerable native ability and the possessor of a captivating personality. As a political speaker he had few equals."
Ferguson's campaign was based on both his appeal to the rural voters and he also provided them a brief respite from the ongoing debate on Prohibition. Then as he campaigned and subsequently entered public office, Ferguson carefully created an image for the voters, while hiding some secrets about his personal finances, and connections with special interests. Those secrets when revealed would be his downfall.
After he assumed office in 1915 Ferguson supported public education, particularly for rural schools. Also, several new normal schools (teacher training centers) were created.
As Ferguson sought reelection in 1916 there arose a few rumors about recent misdoings in his first administration. Then though he resumed his office with a majority of over 50,000 votes, it became evident that the voters were beginning to be suspicious and waning in their support. Then there came the political conflicts with the University of Texas.
Though he had demonstrated his earlier support of public education, when it came to the university he considered it elitist and wanted to stress state support for education of "the masses."
The arguments originated when the University's board of regents did not remove faculty members that Ferguson objected to and so he vetoed the entire university appropriation. Then the difficulties with the university brought the attention that led to more suspicions.
Then in July, 1917 Ferguson was indicted by the Travis County Grand Jury on several charges related to misapplying public funds, embezzlement and diversion of money to a special fund. He bonded out and announced he planned to run for a third term.
Because of these new developments the State House called a special session to consider charges for impeachment, and there were eventually 21. The charges included his failure to respect and enforce banking laws. After trial before the Senate, he was convicted by a vote of 25 to 3 and there was issued an order that he could not legally hold another Texas public office.
Ferguson resigned from the governor's office but though the designation that he was not eligible for future office was legally questionable that certainly did not mean he would not be involved in future Texas politics. In 1918 and 1920 he ran for governor but failed and in 1922 he was defeated for the U.S. Senate.
However, the Ferguson saga was far from over since he became the "First Gentleman" of Texas when his wife Miriam Ferguson was elected to two terms several years later.
