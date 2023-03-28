Among the most popular TV and stage stars from the 1970s and beyond was Sandy Duncan, a perky strawberry blonde dancer/singer/actress (and East Texas Notable) who was frequently honored by her profession with several awards and nominations.
Sandra Kay Duncan was born in February, 1946 in New London, Texas, a community that was possibly still recovering from its 1937 school explosion that killed over 200. Sandy’s interest in entertaining came early as she began dance lessons while still small and appeared in her first recital at age 5. Several years later her family moved to Tyler where she continued her interest in performing, and where at age 12 she appeared in a professional company of “The King and I” for $150 a week.
After attending Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, she eventually left Texas to begin the next step in her career and once in New York she appeared on stage. Later her appearance in a jazzy version of “The Canterbury Tales” brought a Tony Award nomination. Another role was in “The Boy Friend,” which brought a second Tony nomination. Her popularity and success were evident when Tim Magazine in 1970 named her “the most promising face of tomorrow. “
This popularity brought her to her next project – a Disney movie titled “The Million Dollar Duck” with co-star Dean Jones in 1971. Then she appeared in television commercials as well as another film where she played the title role in the movie version of Neil Simon’s comedy “Star Spangled Girl.” However, ratings were disappointing.
Though untried on prime-time television CBS believed Sandy had enough promise and the right appeal to appear in her own series. She became the star of the “Funny Face” show. As “Sandy Stockton,” she portrayed a Midwestern girl who headed to Los Angeles where in the story line she appeared in TV commercials while attending college. The show was popular and earned good ratings, but production had to be halted when Sandy began to suffer from headaches caused by a tumor on her optic nerve. The series was discontinued briefly as she had surgery that left her blind in her left eye. Because her right eye was fine and her eyes tracked normally, the eye was not removed – though rumors about her having a prosthesis were prevalent in the next months.
A year later the show “Funny Face” was remodeled and re-titled to become “The Sandy Duncan Show” with “Sandy Stockton” now working in an ad agency. However, this version did not attract the same previous popularity and it was canceled shortly.
Sandy then decided to concentrate on her talent for musical comedy and began to appear as a guest artist on variety programs of the time. She appeared with Sonny and Cher, Flip Wilson on their programs, on “Laugh-In,” as well as appearances as a panelist on game shows. In 1979 she returned to Broadway in the title role “Peter Pan,” and this brought her a third Tony Award nomination.
She took a role in her second Disney movie appearing with Ken Berry for “The Cat from Outer Space” (1978) and also provided the voice of the fox in Disney’s animated feature film "The Fox and the Hound.” A more serious role came in 1977 in the popular television miniseries “Roots,” which brought her an Emmy nomination. Then In the 1980s Sandy became nationally known as the television spokesperson in commercials for Wheat Thin crackers, where she often appeared with her two sons from her 1980 marriage to choreographer/dancer Don Correia.
Then in 1987 she returned to television but not in a series designed for her – but as a successor for another actress. The series was “Valerie,” a show created for Valerie Harper as the mother of three sons raising her family with the frequent absence of a pilot husband. However, Harper left the series and Sandy was brought in. In the revised format she played a family member who became the “mother” figure when the character “Valerie” died, and the show was later re-titled “The Hogan Family.” Harper had appeared for two seasons before leaving, and Sandy stayed with the series for four more years.
After appearing on television and on Broadway again, in 2016 it was announced that Sandy would be absent for a while due to a family obligation.
Versatility, talent and appeal in personality and performance – all are characteristic of many successful and long-lived performers – and particularly Sandy Duncan.
