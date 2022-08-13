For PFC Romi E. Warren from Larue, and his unit – the combat ready 123d Regiment – it promised to be a unique experience. For they were set to go into action, not to face an actual enemy but numerous movie cameras. According to the October 14, 1954 Athens Weekly Review, Warren and his buddies were set to “..appear in battle scenes…to help add authenticity to action sequences being filmed in the desert – mountain terrain…” Yet there were at least two other interesting aspects. First, the battle would be in the area of Lewiston, Washington instead of the probable original location of North Africa. And second the film, titled “To Hell and Back,” was the story of their neighbor Audie Murphy, Medal of Honor recipient as well as East Texas Notable.
Born to a family of sharecroppers in Hunt County in 1925, Audie Leon Murphy was one of twelve children raised by a hard working mother with a regularly absent father. He grew up around Farmersville and Greenville, but then had to leave school in the fifth grade to support his family picking cotton, and hunting to provide meat for the table.
When World War II began, though he’d always wanted to be a soldier, Murphy was at first rejected due to his small size and being underage. Eventually the Army accepted him after his older sister provided “improvised” documentation of his age.
In February, 1943, Murphy and his unit arrived in North Africa where they prepared for the Allied invasion of Sicily. In one confrontation he and two buddies were ambushed by German machine gun fire that killed one man but Murphy and the other responded with machine gun fire and hand grenades, killing five of the Germans. Then later he and his unit held off more Germans, taking several prisoners. By 1944, then as a staff sergeant, Murphy and his unit in one battle took shelter from bad weather in an abandoned farmhouse when they attacked and killed the crew of a passing German tank. During the battle Murphy emerged from their shelter alone to destroy the tank with rifle grenades. The decoration he won here was one of many in the past and many to come.
Later as the troops made their way through a French vineyard they encountered Germans when Murphy stepped out alone in the action killing six of the enemy prisoner and took 11 prisoners.
In another confrontation when he and his buddies in a tank were fired on, his men, they left it and at Murphy’s order hid in nearby woods. Meanwhile Murphy alone continued to fire and direct artillery by radio. Then under continued fire he mounted the flaming tank destroyer and fired its guns at approaching Germans. Eventually cutting down some 50 of the enemy, ceasing his fire only when he ran out of ammunition. Then after his men rejoined him he stayed with them as they continued their assault, despite his severe injuries. This brought him the Medal of Honor.
In fact according to one source, when asked why he had remained in place to take out so many of the enemy, he replied: “They were killing my friends.” At the end of the war, according to one source, “Murphy received every U.S. military combat award for valor available from the U.S. Army for his World War II service.”
After the war, despite the public acclaim and the future successes, Murphy continued to struggle with what we’d today called PTSD and the resulting treatment led to medication dependence and personal issues that continued to plague him. Once these issues were under control, he next turned his attention to Hollywood and the eventual 40 films he would make.
One was his life story: a book “To Hell and Back,” followed by the movie that the Larue soldier and his unit worked on. There were others, often Westerns, as well as appearances on television. Besides that he raised and raced quarter horses, but had financial difficulties because of poor investments and gambling. However, he refused to appear in commercials for alcohol or cigarettes concerned how these products might have a poor influence on youth.
In 1971 Audie Murphy died in a plane crash and he was buried at Arlington National Cemetery. According to one source his is the second most visited grave in the cemetery – President Kennedy’s being the most popular.
The graves of Medal of Honor winners are usually decorated with gold leaf but Murphy had requested that his stone remain plain and marked like an ordinary soldier.
