Athens in 1877 was still a small community, but its East Texas neighbor Jefferson was larger – probably because it was still an important river port. So when a man and an attractive bejeweled woman arrived in Jefferson they attracted attention. However, a few days later and after the woman was found dead in the snow outside town her death and the results would certainly give Jefferson national attention.
Registering as “A. Monroe and wife” at Jefferson’s Brooks House Hotel on Jan. 19, 1877, the couple was actually Abe Rothschild and his mistress, Bessie, whose real name was Annie Stone. With her black hair and gray eyes she was strikingly beautiful and because she wore diamond jewelry and since her companion was heard to call her “Bessie” she became known as Diamond Bessie. (Though supposedly Rothschild claimed to be relation to the European banking family he was not). Once they were settled, witnesses would later describe quarreling and crying coming from their room.
On Sunday morning Jan. 21 the couple took a picnic lunch and left town. Then Rothschild returned alone telling inquiring locals that Bessie had gone to visit friends after which he himself left town.
There were several days of cold weather with snow and sleet, then it became warmer and on Monday, Feb. 5, the body of a woman recognized as Bessie was discovered in the snow outside of town.
The cause of death was obvious – a gunshot to the temple but beyond that authorities knew nothing else. However, as she was “laid out” prior to burial in Oakwood Cemetery, there were no diamonds to be found.
Rothschild was tracked down to his home in Cincinnati, then returned to Texas for trial, accompanied by the beginning of national press coverage. Possibly because the Rothschild name and the youth and beauty of the victim the case made for “good copy” so the trial approached it attracted a lot of national as well as local attention. It would soon prove to be what one source called Texas’ first ‘big name’ trial. .
There was a change of venue requested so the trial began in December, 1878 in Marshall and was largely based on circumstantial evidence. The prosecution showed that Rothschild had presented Bessie as his wife, and that he had been had been seen leaving town without her. However, the defense raised a question about the time of death arguing that Rothschild couldn’t have killed her because body was too well preserved to have been in the woods for those two weeks. Some thought the jurors had preconceived ideas about the subject, but on Dec. 24, they found Abe Rothschild guilty and he was sentenced to death.
Then a successful appeal ordered a new trial and that took place in December, 1880 this time in Jefferson. Strangely enough, the jury included two black men, something that was very unusual since the Jefferson was just emerging from the bitterness and turmoil of the Civil War and the Reconstruction period.
An important witness was Jennie Simpson, the maid from the Brooks House who testified about the couple’s loud arguments from their guest room, as well as what she thought were sounds of violence and crying. Her testimony was dramatic and emotional, and despite the judge’s warnings, she often wandered from the subject. The jury related later that at first they believed her but then as she was cross examined they changed their minds.
On Dec. 30 after four hours of deliberation the jury acquitted Rothschild whereupon he and his supporting family left town.
So as the trial ended there began the legends, traditions and speculations. Jefferson residents had opinions about Rothschild’s guilt but there were also speculation that the jury was financially influenced. Rumors abounded – one stated that after their verdict each juror was given $1,000, and that each of them received a piano. Another rumor was that each juror died a violent death within a few years after the trial. However, as one author put it, “All of this is a part of the folklore of the trial.”
So did Rothschild ever return to Jefferson? There was one account from a cemetery caretaker about a strange man who appeared in the 1890s who visited Bessie’s grave, left flowers and a donation. Was it Rothschild? No one knows.
Diamond Bessie’s tragic death had all the requirements to become legendary, and soon did, possibly because it met all the right criteria of an innocent victim and a lecherous killer. With an outcome one Jefferson historian called “a handsome arch villain, who evaded punishment for his shocking crime.”
