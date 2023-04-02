Every now and then we hear about an important court verdict and how it was supposedly not fair because the testimony was based on circumstantial evidence. Indeed, using circumstances or events as evidence in legal cases is certainly not new and in fact it was the basis of an important Henderson County case from many years ago. It was a case described in J.J. Faulk’s 1929 Henderson County History and when the events of the case were examined – and interpreted correctly - then several potential defendants were proved innocent of the murder of Mr. Dimmitt.
It started in the fall of 1884 when an Edom area school teacher named Dimmitt (no first name given) was accused of “grossly insulting” a girl student. The community was enraged, and amidst personal threats, Mr. Dimmitt hurriedly left town, pursued by a posse. They eventually found him and began to return with him in tow. The posse were riding horseback with Dimmitt walking behind, a rope around his neck.
The group stopped at a house for dinner and then after they resumed their travel, at a crossroads they split up with Dimmitt going with one of the groups. Then a few days later the posse members returned home but Dimmitt seemed to have disappeared.
When investigators followed up they tracked the posse and the prisoner on the road and then discovered an indication that the group had gone off the road a ways at one point and into a thick stretch of woods. Tracks there revealed that there the posse had dismounted, a large hickory club had been cut down and there was evidence of a scuffle. Also discovered was blood on the ground and on adjacent leaves and shrubbery, as well as hair tufts on some of the brush. The tracks were followed to the edge of a nearby lake which was drained with nothing to be found. The implication was that the posse members had murdered Mr. Dimmitt.
After the posse members were arrested and imprisoned, they made no statements. Meanwhile, the blood and hair were determined to be human.
Then as the posse members employed Faulk’s law firm to represent them when the attorneys traveled to Edom to interview their clients they found an angry community.
“The attorneys investigated the case from every angle and it seemed to be a perfect chain of circumstances pointing unerringly to the murder of Dimmitt by defendants,” Faulk wrote. Then he got permission to speak confidentially with one of the defendants – Jeff Ford – and asked the man to describe what had really happened. He explained to Ford: “It is against my rule to allow any man I defend to admit his guilt to me, because I always want to believe him innocent. I can do better for him, and I don’t want you to admit your guilt in this case unless you have circumstances justifying it.”
Jeff then explained: “We are not guilty, but we did take him out in the bushes and gave him a ‘damn’ good whipping and then turned him loose. And I saw him walk off through the words in a westerly direction toward Canton.” After more conversation, it was decided that that if the defendants would post a bond of $,, then Ford would be released to track down the missing Dimmitt and bring him back.
Within two weeks, he found the man working on an area farm, and though the “deceased” fled, Jeff caught up and persuaded him to return. Eventually the Grand Jury refused to charge anyone.
So what about the blood and hair? It was discovered that a local farmer had a mare with a mule colt that he had apparently castrated, leaving the wound dripping blood. The mare foraged through the woods, and naturally the colt followed. Also, since the mare and colt had watered at the lake the blood was located in that area, and the hair tufts found on bushes were thought to be from a passing horse or cow.
And the hickory club? That was indeed used to threaten Dimmitt, who admitted as much.
Modern science would have quickly settled many questions today, for example, the blood and hair would have been found not to be human. But Faulk ends his account with a legal reasoning that holds true today. He said: “The books tell us that a case built up on a strong circumstantial evidence is the strongest and most reliable. Circumstances don’t lie, of course but witnesses may be mistaken in stating the circumstances.”
