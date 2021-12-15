We all love Christmas and for many reasons – its spiritual meaning of course but also because we enjoy the other traditions such as the bright lights, love and laughter. And gifts! Today we probably shop on line, or in a chain store, but in the past Athenians usually purchased their daily necessities – and gifts – at downtown stores on or near the Courthouse square. So to attract customers to their stores, particularly at Christmas, Athens merchants often planned special promotions. And in 1928 one of these involved cash filled balloons.
According to the December 6, 1928 Athens Weekly Review, dated Thursday, under the headline “Crowds Scramble for Balloons,” the reporter described what happened. “…there was another large crowd in the city Saturday to participate in the second event staged by the merchants of Athens to stimulate holiday trading,” wrote the reporter.
Two hundred balloons were to be released from the top of the courthouse and the crowds scrambled to secure them, since some contained cash awards varying from 50 cents to $10. The reporter described the scene: “The courthouse lawn was literally crowded to capacity and the crowd was good natured. Children got much sport out of it and a large number profited by the contest.”
The balloon scramble of course brought in the crowds and merchants were reportedly pleased with the response since afterward the stores were busy. As the reporter related, “it was an ideal day and served to bring people from far points.”
Planning for all these events – and more! – had been in the works for quite a while. According to the reporter, the local merchants had “…met more than three weeks ago, mapped out a complete holiday program, and have provided entertainment that will draw thousands here for the next month.” In fact “special entertainment” was to be provided each Saturday till December 20, and on that evening there was to be something spectacular. The local stores will “open in a blaze of glory, as a big fireworks display will be staged and ‘Christmas Shopping at Night’ will be the slogan.” The stores were to be open each evening until after Christmas.
In fact, the reporter noted, Athens had been growing in appeal as a holiday shopping destination, and other East Texas newspapers were taking note. One periodical in Wills Point “…gives almost a column account of what Athens is doing and urges its merchants to awake.” Palestine also “…is making strenuous efforts to stem the tide of commerce that is gradually coming this way.” Even Tyler and Jacksonville “…are making an effort to stop the march toward Athens.”
The merchant-sponsored promotions included several other events. One of these would occur December 15 when instead of balloons there would be dropped from the courthouse 25 guineas (barnyard fowl) and each of the birds was to have a “cash ticket” attached to them. Those who caught them could keep the bird as well as claim the money. On the same day Athens merchants would be sponsor a raffle of sorts – the prize being $75.00.
Besides the various entertainment venues planned for the holiday, merchants in Athens were prepared for their customers. “Athens merchants are unusually well stocked with holiday goods for the Christmas trade,” the reporter stated. Also, the products to be offered were described as “more varied” and prices were to be “substantially lower” than the previous year.
We can see an example of these “lower prices,” at the local J.C. Penney Co. store that offered gift items for all ages. For the gentlemen there were “fancy broadcloth shirts” for just $1.98 and $2.98, and lined gloves of “imported calfskin” for the same price. For those who needed a gift for a lady they might purchase a “cleaver handbag … that blends with her costume and is the ‘last word’ in chic.” Just $1.98, 2.98 and even 4.98.
Of course there were gifts for children – including a “Little Jim” play car for small boys – ranging in price from 98 cents to $1.98. The same brand name labeled a toy steam shovel with a “movable chassis” and a lever operated scoop. Just 98 cents.
The reporter summarized: “All in all it looks like Athens is set for the biggest holiday season in its history. Never before have Athens merchants gone to the expense of providing entertainment for the people as they have this season.”
