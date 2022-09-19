When the Chautauqua shows come to Athens in June 7-13, 1917, the Athens Weekly Review described the attractions in one issue and in the next they covered some of the events more closely.
Of course the Chautauqua attractions – like the one who came to Athens – consisted of a touring program of lecturers, musicians, dramatists and other attractions that a hundred years ago traveled the country providing entertainment to largely rural audiences. They were very popular. The reporters in the June 14, 1917 Review issue began with the coverage describing the first day of the programs – consisting of five young women of The Althea Players as well as lecturer Lou Beauchamp.
The reporter related: “Last evening the Althea Players gave another highly entertaining program as a prelude to the lecture. They maintained their complete capture of the audience and deep regret that they had to quit was apparent...”
According to information from their lecture bureau “…“The Althea Players are artists. Not because one reads and they play the violin and sing but because they are artists with heart and soul, and heart and soul are steeped in music and they live in an atmosphere of melody and you dream of flowers and summer breezes, while you listen to their song.”
Following the music there was a lecture by Lou Beauchamp, billed as “the thinker who makes you laugh – the humorist who makes you think.” According to the reporter, “…His audience hung on his words and was liberal in applause. The lecture was thought-provoking and suggestive of many weighty questions…He is an entertaining speaker and moves along in his lecture with an ease of speech and without any hesitation as to what he wants to say, and thus greatly pleases his audience.”
The second day of performances featured the Metropolitan Men Singers (billed as “Half a ton of Harmony”) and also Ada Roach – “The Sunshine Girl.” And both “greatly and interestingly entertained the people. The prevailing effort was to amuse and they succeeded admirably. Miss Roach simply caught the crowd and her every appearance elicited prolonged applause and was always called back. The singing was good and both solid and light numbers were rendered.”
Ada Roach, according to another source, was “…a comedienne of broad smile and with a shrewd sense of humor….In her nationality skits and dialect songs she is a ‘perfect scream’ - she is ‘The Joy Germ.’ She is possessed of the smile that doesn’t come off. It will take but a nod of her head, a twist of the wrist or a word and a smile to make her audience laugh, for Miss Roach’s smiles are contagious. She brings sunshine to her audiences and helps make life worthwhile.”
Next on the program was lecturer Mr. Brooks Fletcher, editor of an Ohio newspaper as well as traveling speaker, but his lecture was cut short by inclement weather. The reporter described it: “About the time of the beginning of his lecture the weather indications ominously threatened a serous [sic] meteorological disturbance and a more or less uneasiness pervaded his audience; however, he kept the close attention of them for near three fourths of the lecture, when appearances of a hurricane seemed so imminent that it was decided to let the people go home and when this decision was announced, only a few minutes were necessary to empty the large tent” Actually this evacuation proved unnecessary since there was nothing more than an hour of high wind, and the lecture was to be finished the next day.
Mr. Beauchamp was “…an active newspaper writer and is owner and publisher of one of the leading newspapers of Ohio and in addition to his journalistic work delivers lectures two hundred nights a year on the lyceum and Chautauqua platforms.” (Actually many of the Chautauqua participants appeared in many other professional venues all over the country – in stage shows, in concert and in lecture halls.)
Indeed, these and other Chautauqua programs offered Henderson County residents not just a week of music, frivolity and information in the days before electronic media but a wonderful diversion in an otherwise routine schedule.
The reporter summarized the performances of the last few days and of the entire series: “Again we say those missing the Chautauqua do not know what they are missing and it is well they do not, for if they did the remainder of their lives would be made miserable by such knowledge. The Chautauqua is interesting instructive, elevating, uplifting as well as mirth provoking. See the rest of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.