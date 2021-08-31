A few weeks after Pearl Harbor in 1941 as residents of Athens and Henderson County became acclimated to the new wartime atmosphere, there were still those who were more concerned about making a fast buck in any way they could. And that became evident when Henderson County Sheriff Jess Sweeten was called to the K.Wolens Department Store to investigate a burglary.
The February 12, 1942 Athens Weekly Review headline summarized the event: “No Clues Are Found Robbery Athens Store.” Investigators discovered that the burglars had opened the safe, and scattered the contents. Then they raided the cash registers – but initial reports did not reveal just how much was actually missing, or if any merchandise was taken.
They intruders had gained access by sawing a hole in the roof adjacent to a rear partition in the shoe department at the rear of the building. A brace and bit and a saw were found.
After gaining access, the burglar lowered himself to the floor dropping on a knotted rope, which was left dangling from the ceiling. Authorities reasoned that the size of the hole indicated that the intruder was a diminutive fellow, weighing maybe 100 pounds.
Further investigation by authorities showed that the burglar (or burglars) knew the safe combination and also used a tool to batter two locks from the inside doors. These were left in the cashier’s office, and investigators also discovered a pair of a child’s overalls near the safe – used to muffle the sounds of their intrusion.
Yet though the safe contents were scattered, the burglars missed out on some real cash. The reporter wrote: "Robert Daniel, manager of the store, said that he had placed several hundred dollars in checks and currency in the cash drawer of the safe in such a way that the checks were on top. The checks and currency were held together with a rubber band and were found inside the safe with the checks still on top. “Authorities speculated that the burglar saw the checks on top in the packet and missed the currency underneath. Also, when they went through the cash registers to take the contents, the intruders missed a roll of nickels.
Luther Gregg, assistant store manager, discovered the burglary Monday morning then notified the manager, who called the sheriff. The manager reasoned the crime was committed on the previous Sunday night since he'd been in the store at that time to pick up a shotgun and left without seeing anything unusual. Also there had been an early morning shower on Monday and water was found on the floor beneath the entry hole. However, any possible tracks from the entry were missing, believed to be obliterated by Monday morning's rain.
The authorities learned more about the actual access point and reasoned that perhaps the burglars knew how to avoid detection. The reporter related, “Location of the rope permitted the burglars to lower themselves to the floor at the end of a shelf of shoes, aiding them in entering the store unnoticed by anyone who might have been passing at the time. The safe is so situated in the center of the store and behind the cash register and several tables of merchandise that they could not have been seen from the sidewalk."
The K.Wolens store operated in Athens from 1925 till the early 1980s, at a time before big box stores when many Henderson County residents shopped in downtown Athens. It was one of an East Texas store chain begun by a Polish born Jewish entrepreneur Kalman “Max” Wolens who arrived in the U.S. in 1893. Though he originally wanted to be a rabbi, Wolens settled in Corsicana where he opened his first men’s store. He died in 1953.
A May, 1941 article in the Historical and Homecoming Edition of the Athens Weekly Review described the chain: “The history of the K.Wolens Department Stores all over Texas is not only interesting but is one which clearly expresses the aggressiveness of the state in which they have experienced their phenomenal growth.” The reporter furthered described the chain: “The organization is strictly a Texas organization, being operated and maintained by Texans and in most cases by local people familiar with demands of their community.”
Previously, to assist local customers who struggled during the depression times of the 1930s, according to the Oct. 1, 1931 Weekly Review, store manager Meyer Franks announced that the store would take cotton for payment for merchandise.
