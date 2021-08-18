As Henderson County residents in 1942 became oriented to the new wartime atmosphere it meant that local men and women entered the military and those left behind at home began their efforts to support them and their comrades. And one of the ways they did that was to do what they could to offer a “touch of home” to those so far away.
This was the idea when, according to the February 12, 142 Athens Weekly Review, the Henderson County Women’s Club organized what was called the Victory Book Campaign.
Actually part of a national effort, the project was designed to collect reading material to be later distributed to the troops – it involved the American Library Association, the American Red Cross and the United Service Organizations. Local committees were organized and the Henderson County Memorial Library was to be the location for the collected materials.
Down through the years as well as today, service members in wartime often live in a constant environment of tension that varies from being in battle to times of frustrating and boring monotony. So naturally they welcomed anything that would help them pass the time to and also provide distraction and if possible a “taste of home.” In short, they wanted to be entertained with what to them was familiar.
Today military personnel have electronic entertainment – phones, music devises, and computers. But in 1942, it was books and magazines.
So how did the drive work? The reporter related the process:"The purpose of the campaign is to collect gifts of books for our soldiers, sailors and marines as a supplement to the library services maintained by the army and navy in forts, camp’s, posts, stations and on ships..." In fact, the national goal was to collect at least 10,000,000 books.
Local residents could drop their donated reading material in boxes set up at various retail outlets in the area – at the Library of course as well as grocery stores like Safeway, Piggly Wiggly. There would also be dropping off points at local department stores such as Perkins Brothers, Globe Department Store, J.C. Penney's and K. Wolens.
Once donated, the collected books would be taken to the Library where they would be mended, sorted, catalogued and classified, and then moved out by means of government trucks or commercial truck companies that donated their services. The material would be dispatched to designated destinations – various military bases – where camp librarians would in turn distribute them to day rooms, hospitals and libraries.
The reporter provided more detail: "We all realize the serious need of books and magazines for our boys, so let's all work together and send books we would like to read!”
Since the plan was that the donations were to educate as well as entertain camp librarians had provided a list of suggested material. Especially desired were books on current events, then material on forensics – the FBI, fingerprinting, and police systems. Another area of interest was material on mathematics – algebra, geometry, calculus and tables of logarithms and as the reporter put it, “Mathematics books are needed in the study of ballistics and for many promotional examinations.”
Also in demand was reference material on accounting, business and salesmanship as well as mechanical drawing and photography, and travel. Of course equally vital were biographies (“especially the shorter, more popular types”), as well as history, specifically dealing with Europe, and the Americas – “since 1900”.
However, if the donors thought they could just get rid of old and out of date materials this was discouraged. The reporter said, “Technical and scientific books earlier than 1935 are not useful.”
Perhaps of most interest to the general military population was fiction – novels of different genres. This included, adventure, aviation stories, historical novels, humor, mystery, sports and westerns.
The reporter also related: “Librarians are urged to bring their book knowledge to the rescue so that time and money will not be wasted by having inferior material approved for the use of the Armed Forces.”
Donations of magazines were not specifically requested, but would be accepted – recent issues of course and there were various titles suggested. This included family favorites such as Reader's Digest, Redbook, and the Saturday Evening Post. Also welcome were news magazines such as Newsweek and Time, well as picture magazines like Look, Life, and of course the ever popular National Geographic.
