In the late 1800s Belton housewife Martha McWhirter, and her feminine colleagues that made up the “Sanctificationst” movement were often the source of controversy. However, today as women have become more politically and socially active many now regard her with respect because of her unusual activities and as an important character in Texas history. So what’s the story?
Born Martha White in Tennessee in 1827, she married George McWhirter in 1845 and they eventually settled in Belton where he operated several businesses. Much of the community church life in the town at the time was based around the interdenominational Christian education organization called the Union Sunday School and Mr. and Mrs. White were active members, as were many of her neighbors.
Then in 1866 after the deaths of several of her family members, Martha came to believe that God was disciplining her, so she began to seek a closer relationship with him. Soon she came to believe that God was speaking to her and about this time after a period of spiritual inner struggle she felt a divine touch, and subsequently believed she had been “sanctified” or set apart.
In the Methodist/Wesleyan tradition, sanctification is a spiritual process where after salvation a maturing believer is to become more and more like Christ in thought and conduct. But no matter what it was, Martha’s discovery was very personal to her and she shared it with friends in the various study and social groups of women in the community. And because many of her associates shared her beliefs and accepted them, there formed around her an organization called the “Sanctificationists” or eventually the Women’s Commonwealth. However, it was more than a religious organization; its dictates became part of the lives of the women and their community.
At first Martha urged her “Sanctified Sisters” to remain in their homes, but to distance themselves martially and physically from their “unsanctified” husband. Unfortunately this usually meant the marriage ended and the couple separated. Sometimes these women left the family homes, and moved into a communal residence; in fact many came to live in the McWhirter household. George McWhirter moved out, and while his opinions were not recorded he continued to financially support his wife, refusing to criticize her. In fact, when he died in 1887 he left her all his property.
For some of the women this new arrangement presented a welcome opportunity to attain not only their independence but also relief from perhaps a drunken, abusive or non-productive husband. At the time divorce was not only difficult to obtain but also socially disastrous to the woman so to for them it was sadly beneficial.
Martha became the financial planner and director and with her guidance the group began to conduct their business affairs to support themselves. Some of the women brought property or their own money into the community, and the “Sanctified Sisters” also supported themselves by marketing eggs and dairy products, baked goods, taking in laundry or working as home health workers or domestic servants. One very successful project was to open a boarding house which soon became Belton’s very successful Central Hotel.
Different tasks were rotated so the women had a variety of responsibilities and also some of them acquired professional or trade skills such as dentistry, blacksmithing and as cobblers. Though authority was supposed to be shared by the members actually Martha had the most influence.
Spiritually, Martha and her “Sanctificationists” became more and more diverse. Some of them came to see themselves as recipients of divine messages and finally Martha herself began to believe that she herself had been granted the same Scriptural authority the Apostle Paul had received.
Though the group brought local skepticism and hostility at first gradually this evolved into community acceptance and respect. They also contributed to their town and in fact their book collection, housed originally in a hotel room, in 1903 became the town’s public library.
By the late 1890s Martha and her followers were ready to retire, and since she had always said that God would lead them in all things, Martha felt led to move the group out of Belton. Though other Sanctified groups had formed in different parts of the country, eventually the parent group settled in Washington, D.C.in 1899 after selling their Belton properties as they incorporated in 1902 as the Woman’s Commonwealth. Martha died in 1904 and eventually the group operated a farm in Maryland and a boardinghouse in the capital. Gradually their numbers shrank and their last member died on the farm in 1983.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.