The confrontation was brief but serious as the two constables tracking four bank robbers met them about three p.m. on the afternoon of December 11, 1930 on the Athens-Palestine Road. According to the Athens Weekly Review of that date the lawmen exchanged gunfire with the bandits who had just stolen $12,000 from the First State Bank of Frankston. The ensuing gun fire injured the constables and possibly one of the robbers.
A telephone interview with bank Cashier Ray Perry gave the Review reporter more details. Just after noon three men entered the bank to confront Mr. Perry and Assistant Cashier Carrie Watkins, telling them to open the safe and put the cash into a bag. Then leaving the two employees in the vault they fled in a Model T Ford driven by a fourth man who was thought to have been holding a machine gun.
Mr. Perry and Mrs. Watkins escaped the vault and sounded the alarm, and authorities began the manhunt. There occurred the 3 p.m. confrontation and after that the robbers continued to flee, but now in a truck to replace the Model T.
More details followed the first accounts and were covered in the Review over the next few days. The reporter discussed the wide spread search: “Not since the days of Tom Slaughter and his gang has East Texas been the scene of such a bandit hunt as was stated in Henderson, Anderson, and Cherokee Counties Wednesday.” Then the truck was found abandoned in Athens’ fair park. The reporter continued to comment: “Because of their familiarity with the remote roads of the county and also fair park, which the bandits used as a rendezvous officers still hold to the belief that the job was pulled by local talent.”
Then there were released more details about the constables/bandit encounter – facts related by Mr. W.V. Hilton, owner of the truck. He “…gave an account of the skirmish in which the officers were wounded and also gave a description of two of the men,” wrote the reporter in the December 18 article.
The bandits “secured” the Hilton truck after they had car trouble with the Model T and were stranded in a boggy place in the road. That was when the two constables came across the men still working on the car. They had met the three robbers in the truck and when told to surrender, they offered no residence. However, a fourth bandit was hiding beside the road and as the constables approached the three in the truck the fourth man opened fire. With the constables injured, and running out of ammunition the robbers were able to drive off and then headed for Athens where they abandoned the truck. Also, authorities found a large tarp on the abandoned truck, a factor that made them believe the tarp had been used to wrap up the bandits because they’d been injured. Also, found near the truck were other vehicle tracks, leading officers to think there might have been someone to meet the robbers at the fair park.
Mr. Hilton described the leader of the bandits as a man about forty, with a stocky build and partly bald with sandy hair. He lost his hat in the melee and officers found it – saying it was white and bore the name of a Houston firm.
It seems that after the bank employees were shut in the vault they utilized a recently installed telephone in the vault to call for help.
Following the event, crowds gathered on Athens streets discussing the robbery, and by midnight there were more than 100 persons as rumors spread. It was reported: “Constable Charlie Slaughter of Frankston and Chas Emerson who were injured in a fight with the bandits are both doing nicely. Emerson is in the hospital at Jacksonville with a wound in the shoulder and arm.”
At the time of the December 18 article, the bandits were still on the run, but Henderson County officers were “still working on the theory that Henderson county talent had a part in the robbery.” The robbers seemed to be familiar with the side roads they utilized to get to the fair park. In fact there were several witnesses who stated that they had seen the truck come through town, but of course they didn’t know the occupants as bandits. In fact one man met the truck as it turned into the park but he thought it was part of oil crew personnel who were working in the area.
