Suppose you were a young person in Henderson County about 100 years ago, you’d just graduated from school, and you wanted to enter the business world. Maybe as a banker, or in an insurance office or in some other commercial firm in a larger city than Athens.
Because of computer technology the business world has changed very much over the last few years, and certainly in the area of required office skills. In the 1920s unless you had a secretary you typed your own letters, added your own figures, and filled in your own ledgers – all now done on a computer. And because at that time you knew you needed to learn these special practices then you probably noticed the frequent Athens Review advertisements for the Tyler Commercial College and how they claimed they could teach you what you’d need for a new career.
“From 10 to 50 Positions Filled Monthly by Business School” ran the headline in the July, 18. 1935 Athens Weekly Review ad and the graduates of the Tyler Commercial College would get the jobs.
So what were the jobs? The ad went on: “The government requires an army of Bookkeepers, Accountants, Stenographers and Typists to carry on its programs.” And there was an extra added incentive, “If you enroll now, you will be 60 days ahead of those who wait till fall.”
So all you had to do was fill out the attached coupon and you’d get the new college course list. Stated the ad: “Tyler’s new catalog will give you full information about its courses, tuition rates and opportunities offered.
According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph article in February, 2014 by Emily Guevara the Tyler Commercial College that opened in 1899 till it closed in 1980 provided its eventual 75,000 students the necessary business skills. Now commemorated by a Texas state marker it was located in downtown Tyler.
The college opened at just the right time, Tiffany Wright of the Smith County Historical Society told Ms. Guevara. In 1899 the business world in East Texas was really growing and naturally needed skilled workers. Up till then, said Ms. Wright, “Tyler had been such a rural community supported by farms, with the opening of businesses employers needed capable people to work.”
Officially beginning as Tyler College, the school was founded by C.L. Adair, A. Harris and R.B. Hubbard and opened in a vacant building at Front and Vine Streets in Tyler according to sources from the Smith County Historical Society. Students learned the latest office skills of the time such as accounting, typewriting, shorthand and special penmanship. One advertisement at the time called the school, “The Fountain-Head of Shorthand” and added, “A young man may be left with wealth, and it may take the wings of the morning; but a good business education will be a very present help in time of need till the day of his death.” (The ad writer was well versed in the Bible, using parts of Psalms 139 and 46).
According to Ms. Guevara, one of the best known instructors was Henry R. Byrne who had created a new type of shorthand and “guaranteed that a graduate of his seven-to-12 week course could transcribe 150 words per minute or there would be no charge…” He was sure that his system “took less time to learn and write than other systems and the program brought many students to the college.”
Then in 1901 graduates of Tyler College could receive a teacher’s certificate.
However, after a fire destroyed the building in 1903 the facility reopened as the Tyler Commercial College and by 1918 new subjects had added. These included the areas of retail, insurance, freight, commercial law, rapid calculation, telegraphy, cotton classing and handling. “its cotton-classing courses, in particular, created an international reputation with students coming from Brazil and Italy…” One source related.
By the 1920s there were more 4,000 students as the school at that time featured a secretarial course running six months and costing students $385 for tuition, room and board as well as books.
Then as commercial radio was developing in the U.S. and especially in East Texas, the college added a Radio Telegraphy and Telephony course and by 1931 the college had its own radio studio.
Student numbers started to drop in the 1930s but got a boost in 1942 and 1943 when 2,000 Army recruits enrolled to receive radio and Morse code training. However in 1957 another business school acquired the Tyler campus and it folded in 1980.
