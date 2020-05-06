“It was like a bomb-blasted city in the path of an invading army that must have been in the last war,” was the way Mrs. Lester Kinabrew Jr. of Athens described the scene as she and family members fled Texas City in April, 1947 following multi ship explosions in that community. According to the April 24, 1947 Athens Weekly Review, the reporter related the event had “killed hundreds and injured thousands … in one of the world’s greatest tragedies.”
The Texas City Disaster occurred April 16, 1947 at the seaport city on Galveston Bay. One source called it “One of history’s largest non-nuclear explosions” and it began with a fire on board a French-registered freighter the S.S. Grandcamp. The blaze began with a cargo of some 2000 tons of ammonium nitrate that exploded in a fire that then spread to nearby ships and surrounding buildings.
At the time ammonium nitrate was used for fertilizer or as an explosive, and the smoke was first spotted in the hold of the “Grandcamp” about 8 a.m. then at 9:12 a.m. the vessel blew up, with devastation that destroyed a local chemical company and started other fires in other locations.
The death total included many who were identified but there were many who were not and actually the total could have been higher. Damage costs reached $1.1 million in 2019 terms.
Also, all but one of the Texas City Volunteer Fire Department were killed as they confronted the fires – the only survivor was late to the scene.
Assistance poured in from across the country and one fundraiser in Galveston starring Frank Sinatra, and others was sponsored by a Galveston crime family. Yet almost immediately local companies promised to rebuild and in fact used their employees in the rescue effort.
Mrs. Kinabrew described the scene as she remembered it: “Children were walking around with their arms broken, women were walking and running around screaming and pickup trucks were hauling out the dead, ten and twelve to the load.”
She and her 3 year old son Ronald had been visiting a Texas City friend Mrs. O.M. Rector Jr. Mrs. Kinabrew continued: “We returned to Mrs. Rector’s home about one mile away, and had just entered the house when the ship exploded. We heard and felt only two blasts, almost in unison. The blasts blew out the windows and blew the plaster from the walls. Mrs. Rector, who is accustomed to such things, grabbed my hand and shut the door. We sat in the middle of the floor to escape falling debris, and when it was over we went into the yard. None of us was even scratched.”
Mrs. Kinabrew, her son, Mrs. Rector and her seven year old son left the city in Mrs. Rector’s car. “We were too excited to pay particular attention to much of what was going on around us while we were leaving Texas City…the streets were filled with debris and the streets and highways were filled with ambulances, fire trucks, emergency squad cars and people, riding and walking, leaving the stricken city…” She continued: “Some people were walking and carrying their children and some belongings. Some were going down the highways, and others in their anxiety to leave the area, were walking across the prairies. They were going in all directions - any direction just so it led away from Texas City.”
They also heard from a neighbor of Mrs. Rector who told them that he was in town when the explosion occurred, and a large piece of steel struck the front end and hood of the automobile in which he was riding and wrecked it. He wasn’t injured.
The women and children stopped to register so they could be later located, though Mr. Rector, an employee of a chemical company, remained in Texas City to assist since his plant was not involved.
Upon their eventual return to Athens, they were welcomed by the “jubilant” Mr. Kinabrew who was at the time serving on a district court jury in Athens and so had not received immediate news of their plight. He put it succinctly when his family arrived in Athens: “They’re home.”
Also in that April 24 Review was an obituary for another Texas City resident killed in the blast - Mrs. Gladys Bristow, a native of Poynor. She had married P. W. Bristow in 1928 at Poynor, and then moved to Texas City around 1943.
