One of two important events in the early years of Texas independence was of course the battle at the Alamo in San Antonio on March 6, 1836. Yet just the week before in the small frontier town of Washington-on-the-Brazos was another event that perhaps was an inspiration to the Alamo defenders. This had come on March 2 when some early Texas pioneers signed a document would that became a major part of Texas history – the Texas Declaration of Independence. And when the centennial for that event came in 1936 there was a reenactment of the Declaration signing and one feature of the celebration was a gathering of the descendants of those involved. Capt. A.S. Ford of Athens was one of those.
The article in the March 5, 1936 Athens Weekly Review described the event: “Athens and Henderson County was represented at the Centennial celebration of the signing of the Texas Independence at Old Washington-on-the-Brazos….when a colorful pageant reenacting the birth of Texas was held.” Ford, great grandson of Declaration signer Benjamin Briggs Goodrich, took part in the event that occurred “100 years ago in a blacksmith shop at Old Washington.” Thirty-six other direct descendents of other signers were also present, and of that number only one son of a signer was present. The others were grandsons or great grandsons.
Also present along with Mr. Ford were his wife and daughter, and his mother who was a granddaughter of Goodrich. They later returned to the Anderson community in Grimes County to visit Mr. Goodrich’s grave where the state had set up a monument.
The reenactment was part of the state wide Texas Centennial events in 1936,
Mr. Ford’s ancestor Benjamin Briggs Goodrich was born in Virginia in 1799, became a physician, and practiced in various places in the south. He and his brother came to Texas in 1834 where Dr. Goodrich acquired a lot in Washington and then in 1835 was a representative from the community to the Convention of 1836 where he signed the Declaration. Also, as one source put it: “while attending the convention he secured from each delegate present his age, place of birth and the name of the state from which he emigrated to Texas.”
After 1836 Goodrich settled in Grimes County and he passed away in 1860 when the state of Texas erected the monuments for him and his wife at the cemetery there.
As we’ve studied in Texas history, the story of the Texas Revolution began in late 1835 among the American settlers in what was then a part of Mexico and they began with several ideas. Some wanted to become total independent from Mexico and others just sought the re-establishment of an earlier Mexican Constitution which offered more rights to the settlers than the present Mexican government decreed. The convention was an attempt to settle the issue.
The delegates were largely new arrivals to Texas and as it turned out most of the delegates favored establishing their independence.
Once the convention was convened five delegates were chosen to write a declaration of independence the draft was submitted the next day, and then was approved unanimously on March 2. Many historians reason that since the document was presented and approved so swiftly, it appears that the convention leaders had already largely composed the final document before they met.
The Declaration was based largely on the works of John Locke and Thomas Jefferson and stated that the Mexican government had “ceased to protect the lives, liberty and property of the people from whom its legitimate powers are derived.” Once source stated that “The declaration makes clear the men were accustomed to the laws and privileges of the United States, and were unfamiliar with the language, religion and traditions of the nation they were rebelling against.”
The Declaration actually established the Republic of Texas, though of course that wasn’t recognized by any other nation at the time and naturally the Mexican government did not recognize the document, nor consider the delegates as anything but invaders.
Of the sixty men who signed the Declaration three of them were Mexican born, and fifty-seven had moved from the United States. Ten of the signers had lived in Texas for more than six years, but many others had been in Texas for a year or less.
Once the document was signed, copies were made that were sent to various Texan communities. Finally a printer at San Felipe was ordered to reproduce 1000 copies in the form of handbills; the original was sent to the U.S. Department of State and kept there till it was returned to Texas in 1896. It was finally put on display at the Capitol building in Austin.
