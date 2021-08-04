It was a strange new atmosphere in the United States in January 1942 after the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor the previous month. Now Americans prepared for war both militarily but also on the home front and the Athens Weekly Review reported on these new challenges to their readers in Athens and Henderson County. After all, local officials were ready to do the necessary to protect the people from what many feared – another enemy attack.
One way Athenians could support the war effort was to purchase Defense Bonds and stamps – and the Texas Power and Light Company was ready to assist them. According to the Jan. 15, 1942 article in the Athens Weekly Review, customers had already enthusiastically responded by buying $55.50 worth of the bonds in just one day as they came in to pay their utility bill. Also, the company suggested that customers receive their change in defense stamps.
So what if there was an actual enemy attack and there were injuries? The community was ready as described in the January 15, 1942 Review with the headline “Henderson County Gets Ready for Eventualities” and the reporter then explained what was being done. Dr. D. Price had been was charged with “setting up facilities in Athens and Henderson County to take care of citizens in the area if and when the town should ever be a target of enemy bombers or artillery fire.”
“Four casualty stations” were located around Athens, each facility being able to treat some 400 casualties, and these were located in the basement of the First Baptist Church, the local armory and in two downtown buildings.
Four local drugstores were designated first aid stations where medical supplies were to be available and two evacuations centers (“in case of threatened bombings”) were set up in local game and hunting camps. According to Dr. Price, all these procedures were...”part of statewide plan to prepare every community for possible enemy attempts to invade America.”
Community blackouts were another defense tactic – when an entire area at night would turn off all artificial lighting at a certain time – supposedly to not provide targets for enemy bombers. One particular blackout was especially successful, as described in the headline in the January 29, 1942 Athens Weekly Review.
Local officials were determined to enforce the blackout edict but there were some problems. The reporter described it, “Only one motorist gave trouble and leveled rifles of the Texas Defense Guard an organization that deserves much praise for its Friday evening work, stopped the car in a hurry.” Vehicles on West 31 stacked up as the Guard stopped each car and asked that they turn out their lights. Then when it was over at 9 p.m. “...the county bounced back within seconds after the final signal.”
The reporter in the Jan. 8, 1942 issue took on a humorous tone when discussing the upcoming restrictions on rubber, described under the headline “What’s Mama Gonna Do With No Corsets?”
The article began where it was proposed that if Mr. Athens was going to “...sacrifice his automobile tires in the all-out effort to beat the Axis, but what about Mrs. Athens and her daughter, Miss Athens? She may lose her figure.” Since rubber availability would be limited that meant that Athenian women were asked to not just forego their girdles/corsets, but also their bathing suits and garters. However, the reporter noted, “with hose scarce she might not need the latter [garters].”
The rubber restrictions would also have other side effects. As the reporter put it, “While the rubber shortage first may have father sitting up nights with a shotgun before the year is over to guard his tires from itching fingers of the desperate neighbors, the distaff side of the family will be facing a major morale problem a little later – control of girth, etc, without a girdle, says Athens department store managers.”
So why the restrictions? The reporter explained: “Production of all but essential civilian rubber goods was halted by the government last month after outbreak of war in the Pacific shut off Far Eastern sources of crude rubber supplies.” And shortages wouldn’t end soon since within a year or two “present stocks of corsets, girdles, golf balls, sink stoppers and thousands of other gadgets and near-essentials common in all households will be exhausted.”
However, government officials – and Athens merchants “...predict the real pinch (no pun!) in the rubber shortage will be felt in 1943 and 1944 leaving the seeming hardships of tire rationing almost pale in comparison.”
