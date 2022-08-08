Today we see Internet and television reports about serial killers, school shootings, or rioting. But in 1931 for the Athens Weekly Review one major “crime” was a burglary (burglars were sometimes called “prowlers”) but in this one case the loss apparently consisted of a bit of cash as well as the homeowner’s trousers.
The July 30, 1941 Review article had the headline “Prowlers Again Active in City on Wednesday” and the story described the incident. The reporter related: "The thief or thieves entered the bedroom of Willie Henry at his residence on south Palestine Street and carried his trousers to a point in the back yard where they took approximately $85 from his purse." They seem to have left the purse near the back door and it seemed that was all that was missing. The whereabouts of the pants was not noted.
Henry’s burglars may have been busy elsewhere in the neighborhood. There was a report of how Mr. and Mrs. Henry Lane Morrison in their nearby second floor apartment heard someone prowling around before 10:30 when Mr. Henry got home. There was speculation that the thieves might have been briefly hiding in the Morrison home.
That same evening another Athens resident Mrs. J.M. Bradshaw woke about 3 a.m.to see a man get of a a car parked near her house at 201 West College Street. The man then approached her son’s car as it was parked behind the home. The reporter related: "After opening the door and finding that the car was locked the would-be thief gave an oath and got in his car and drove on."
That was Wednesday, but on the next day, Thursday, “… a prowler was seen Thursday night flashing a search light on the windows of the C.A. Barron home just two doors East of the Bradshaw home."
Local authorities also came to believe that these “prowlers” had probably previously broken into five homes on East Tyler Street, apparently stealing just money and jewelry.
But there were break-ins also in the county, as occurred when Clint Davis, who resided 2 miles out of town, reported to the sheriff that on Thursday night someone had entered by way of an unlocked front door, and stole $27.50 in cash and a check for $4.50 from Mr. Davis’ trousers probably draped over a chair near the bed.
The previous week thieves in Athens had been "working overtime" as they stole a 1928 six cylinder green Whippet auto from in front of the John Henry Richardson home on West Corsicana Street. The theft was discovered when the owner went out to retrieve some belongings and found the car gone. It was reasoned that the perps pushed the car out of the yard before they tried to start it.
A great concern to authorities of the time was a connection between the burglaries and the presence of a certain group. Another article in the July 3 issue notes that there was a drive of county and city officers against transients and vagrants. These were those “.. who cannot give a good explanation of their activities here..." At the time 8 men charged with vagrancy were set to cutting weeds to work out their fines.
There seemed to be few cases that involved violence, but there was one case in the July 30 issue about a man who was beat up and abandoned. The man was not named but he was attacked near the “grammar School underpass” about 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. The reporter continued: "After being robbed of something over a dollar in change he had on his person the man started to run but was over taken and severely beaten", by what was assumed to be a "blunt instrument."
Then there was a crime that might seem not unexpected or maybe even considered to be traditional for East Texas. The headline read: "Officers Get Part of Stlll Near Motell" and the reporter stated: "The sheriff’s department added [to] its collection of whiskey stills and parts of stills here Saturday afternoon when Deputy Sheriffs Boss Cheery and George Frazier staged a raid on a farm three miles north of Motel [sic].)” The deputies had "found that the owner had gone to unknown parts but had left behind a fifty gallon cooker and the worm [sic] to his still." As the equipment was transported to headquarters there were no arrests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.