Perhaps it is part of our humanity that we respect and honor our deceased loved ones and one way we do that in is through the places where they are buried or interred. And in Athens one of the larger and perhaps oldest of these is the Athens Cemetery. For this is the burial place of burial of such notables as Ducinea (Dul) Avriett who gave Athens its name, families of town leaders, as well as 20th century VIPs. But also the lesser known.
It could be said that since the cemetery and the Athens community grew up together they share the same historical heritage and that’s reflected in the many historical markers on the property. Markers that commemorate some of those buried there – and one that relates the cemetery’s history. But for the complete story we can check the article on the cemetery history published in the 2003 Newsletter of the Athens Cemetery Association as reproduced on the Cemetery website (athenstxcemetery.com).
There the author begins the story – naturally – at the beginning when Athens was first settled in mid-19th century when the community we know as Athens was first known as “Alfred” after its local postmaster Alfred F. Mallard. It became Athens about 1850 when it became the county seat of the newly formed Henderson County.
Actually, an early burying ground was located at what now is the corner of Old Town Alley and Royal Street near Bruce Field, but by 1857 burials there ceased. However, the next year the remains of the 13 unknown persons buried there were moved to the area of the currently located Athens Cemetery. Some of these graves can still be located in the Pioneer Section of the Cemetery.
The first person to be actually buried in the Athens Cemetery was William J. Brantley who died in 1857. He was a successful local farmer, the first county school superintendent and also a founding member of the Athens Masonic Lodge. In fact, it was the Masonic Lodge that donated the land for the cemetery but there soon came a problem. The daughter of a local man died and when he asked to bury her in the Masonic graveyard this was declined since the property was meant for just Masons. However, Pleasant P. Tannehill, who had provided the original land for the cemetery, then donated another adjacent tract for burial of the man’s daughter and others. As more burials were made over the next few years the city of Athens maintained the cemetery property, but this policy ceased about 1900. At that time cemetery upkeep then became the responsibility of the families of those buried there, as well as civil organizations – a practice that continued till about 1922. Then the Athens Cemetery Association was formed to continue the maintenance of the present property and over time there were more acquisitions of land for the future.
One of these tracts was given to the county for burial of those with no funds or families, and actually some of these individuals were residents of the “County Farm.” This was the facility where the impoverished often went to live but sadly many of these graves in the Athens Cemetery continue to be unidentified.
Indeed, the cemetery is the resting place of a variety of individuals from the wealthy and prominent to the average community resident. Some of these are veterans of past wars from the Civil War to Vietnam; there are professionals and those in the trades, and some whose record is lost to history. Indeed, the great and the small. And it is important to remember that despite its age and heritage, the Athens Cemetery is still very much involved in the 21st century and as such is ready to meet the needs of bereaved Henderson County residents. Indeed, because of their consistent expansion, the Athens Cemetery can certainly provide a resting place for those seeking that.
Perhaps Judge J.J. Faulk, an early 1900s state senator and county judge, put it best in his acclaimed 1929 county history. He said about the cemetery: “Here can be seen the last resting place of practically all of the old pioneers who laid the foundation for this beautiful little city. Is it too late to return thanks to them for the hardships and inconveniences they underwent that we might enjoy the blessings and comforts which are ours now?”
For more information about the Cemetery and possible interment check out the website: athenstxcemetery.com.
