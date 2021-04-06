When you were a kid did you ever play by pretending to be a character you’d seen in a movie, or on a TV show? Of course youngsters have done that for ages, and it was particularly evident in 1932 with an Athens boy. However, he got a bit carried away, as described in the June 9, 1932 edition of the Athens Weekly Review headline: "Attempts to Imitate Tarazan [sic] and Received Serious Cut.” The reporter related he details: "Billie LaRue, young son of Mr. and Mrs. E.B. LaRue suffered a serious gash on his forehead when he fell from a tree at the family home Tuesday afternoon." So what happened? It seems that he was "attempting to build a 'tarzan' house in a tree when the accident occurred."
The reporter continued: “Since the recent Tarzan picture was shown here parents of small children report numerous attempts to imitate the habits of the ‘Ape Man.’” Also, some parents had been "been horrified to find their youngsters jumping from limb to limb and tree to tree. out-tarzing [sic] Tarzan himself." And though apparently most kids had avoided injury Billie was the exception and his accident “... will serve to keep him out of the 'Jungles' for a few days." His forehead gash was severe and painful but not thought to be serious.
The movie reference of course was to the 1932 film “Tarzan the Ape Man”. This was indeed not the first Tarzan movie but it actually was the one that put into popular culture most of our modern misconceptions about Tarzan.
Devotees of the character know the story that started with the 1912 book “Tarzan of the Apes” by Edgar Rice Burroughs about an orphaned boy in Africa adopted by apes. Eventually he became the basis for numerous sequels, films, and comic books. However, during the popularization process the literate, multi-lingual, and sophisticated man of the books became the guttural savage depicted by Johnny Weissmuller in the 1932 film. This may have originally come about because though the former Olympic swimmer had the right physique, his acting skills were lacking. So apparently what Billie and his friends saw in the Weissmuller movie was a complete re-creation of the original character.
Another misconception was that while Tarzan was described as being raised by apes the assumption was that these were gorillas or chimpanzees – illustrated by the presence of the chimp Cheeta in many movies. Actually, it was neither because he was adopted by a troupe of almost human primates that called themselves the Mangani. They were a species of primate who had their own unique culture but also their own spoken language and were entirely a Burroughs creation. And since the author was not a naturalist or anthropologist, he simply created an imaginary race of animals that were neither entirely apelike nor human. His purpose was to tell a good story based on his limited knowledge of primates, though there was an implication in the stories that the Mangani were distantly related to gorillas.
One important character in the 1930s films was of course Jane – and later “Boy.” So who were they? In the books, Jane Porter and her professor father were Americans who encountered Tarzan in Africa, and then he followed them back to the U.S. as his adventures continued. Eventually they were married by her father who’d once been a minister and later had a son named Jack, or to use his Mangani name, Korak. However, when writers of the 1930s movies wanted to insert a child they came up against the popular assumption that Tarzan and Jane were never really married. To get around this, in the 1939 movie “Tarzan Finds a Son” when a child is found as a survivor in a jungle plane crash he is “adopted” by Tarzan and Jane. “Boy” certainly couldn't have been Tarzan and Jane's actual son since movie codes of the era discouraged non-marital hanky-panky in the jungle!
As indicated in the Athens Review article, Billie and the other boys certainly tried to imitate the Tarzan character they'd seen on the screen, but despite Billie's injury, they did have one thing right. One popular image was that Tarzan traveled through the jungle by swinging on vines, but of course since vines aren’t usually attached to trees Tarzan couldn’t be a swinger. Their parents had found the youngsters "jumping from tree to tree..." which was exactly what the real Tarzan did. So while Billie and his friends had some Tarzan details wrong, they did have one thing right.
