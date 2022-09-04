Today when we rely on electronic communication via emails instead of paper mail, we usually don’t think much about the few pieces we do get. But it was different in 1925 in Athens when something unique arrived at the Athens Post Office.
The headline in the November 5, 1925 Athens Weekly Review described it: “Athens Post Office Gets First Air Mail.” The reporter went into more detail: “The letter is the first piece of mail to be received at the local office – by air service."
Called "a letter out of the ordinary," the missive had an interesting delivery route. With a New York City postmark the letter was delivered to Mrs. F.J. Miller in Athens. She was the wife of a railroad foreman whose crew was working at Kemp and apparently the letter was delivered there and then forwarded to Athens.
After being mailed from New York the letter had traveled by plane to Chicago where it was transferred to a train and "finished its journey as an ordinary piece of mail." It bore a label of "Night Air mail" and a regular 10 cent postage stamp which was the usual night rate. The day rate for letters was 8 cents.
So was air mail really faster? Actually it was – the letter got to Athens 48 hours after it was dispatched. "It requires twice that time for a letter to reach Athens from New York in the ordinary way," the reporter stated.
But this was just the beginning since "A contract has been or will be let within a short time for airplane mail service, New York to Dallas. This will give Athens an 18 hour service for mail to New York. It was the beginning for the increased sight of the words "Via Air Mail" on more and more letters.
So what made this letter unique was its means of travel – at a time where the U.S. Post Office (today called the U.S.P.S. – postal service) transported the mail by using the vast national rail system. The mail car was a standard feature of many passenger trains, where mailbags might be hung on crane-like apparatus at the local station and then snagged by the passing train if it didn’t stop. Inside the bag’s contents would be sorted and then delivered.
Actually the Post Office began experimenting with delivering mail by airplane from 1911 to 1918, with mail transported by government planes until in 1926 when commercial airlines assumed the duty. In fact, one pilot on a new route begun in April, 1926, the next year got a new place in history when he flew solo over the Atlantic. That of course was Charles Lindbergh.
In these early days when flying small planes was considered somewhat risky the pilots had to be resourceful and courageous. Sometimes they flew the mail routes, but if not they sometimes made their living by touring the country – “barnstorming” it was called. They entertained crowds by stunt flying, or offering rides to those who wanted to dare the experience.
Then eventually the Post Office assumed control over airmail service with civilian pilots and specially built planes. These pioneer fliers often lacked radio contact or proper instruments, so they relied on their instincts and landmarks to fly from point to point. One pilot wrote later: "Flying at 30 to 50 feet with never over 10 feet toward visibility in the average fog – made a great many angels of good pilots." Actually, more than 50 airmail pilots crashed and died from 1918 to 1927.
Then in the mid 1920s when both the government and commercial airlines flew the mail there was erected a transcontinental system of landing strips, beacons and also tall concrete arrows guiding pilots in the right direction. One company with a mail contract was the Ford Air Transport operated by Henry Ford. He established an airmail service that first began to fly routes in 1926 from Detroit to Cleveland and Chicago. They used a Ford aircraft that became fondly known as the "Tin Goose." It was the first American metal multi engine plane planned originally for passenger use.
And as the commercial passenger flights carried the mail it was the passengers who might “rough it” with the pilots. For example in 1926 the Western Air Express carried not just mailbags but a few passengers on its Los Angeles-Salt Lake City Route. It took seven hours and had a stop in Las Vegas, and the passengers sat on the mail sacks, and they got a box lunch. Also a metal container to use as a commode.
