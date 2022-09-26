Down through the years, the Athens Weekly Review has covered the lives and accomplishments of many Athenians but among these were a few who stood out for various reasons. Let's look at a few of these – including a man with an unusual craft, another youngster with a foreign adventure, and the tragedy of a brave but disabled man. We’ll end it with the furry sidekick of the local constabulary.
Our first story comes from the February 1938 issue and occurred during a time of economic struggle similar to what we have today...The reporter begins with the headline: “Owner of County’s most unique business is behind with orders – hasn’t heard of late ‘recession.’” The reporter begins: “There may be a ‘recession’ but Henderson County’s most unique industry, that of Washington E. Whisenant, who makes homemade violins, is enjoying ‘the best business in its history.’”
Creating his instruments from local native woods, the artisan worked in his shop between Brownsboro and Chandler. He has just sold four violins and had orders for three more. In fact one recent order came from the conductor of the municipal orchestra of De Leon, Texas.
As Mr. Whisenant described the different woods used in the instruments he added, “Everything but the strings come from my farm.”
Joe Browning, son of local residents, had an adventure as was described in a letter to his parents. According to the account in the December 9, 1937 Weekly Review, while working with an oil company in Columbia in South America Joe and two others were captured and held captive for three days "... by half civilized natives in the vicinity of Ibague, Columbia.”
The trio was released after one of them, a Colombian national, escaped and brought rescue.
“It was a thrilling experience, the kind you read about but never think will happen to you,” young Browning wrote.
The next story deals with the tragedy of a disabled man well known in Athens. The February 4, 1937 Weekly Review carried the story of how “Blind Charlie Epperson” had died in the flames of his North Athens “shack” – and “was a familiar figure here.” He died in a fire first noticed by neighbors who tried to put out the blaze. Though they pulled the man out, he was dead.
Local officials investigated but could not determine a cause of the fire, and thought it might be robbery though that proved wrong.
“Blind Charlie '' was thought to be about 75 and was a lifelong Henderson County resident. Having been blind for about 15 years, he was known for his dog that had guided him about the city, until the pet was poisoned. After that, Epperson managed to travel the town by “the feel of his cane.” At first he used the utility poles as guides, but when these were removed to put the wires underground he had to learn to re-create his former route. Actually, he would find with his cane the sawed off poles and using these as guides managed to get around.
Epperson lived by himself, usually supported by his neighbors, and on his birthday their donations increased.
Our final story from the November 27, 1941 Review involved the Athens Police Department and their furry buddy.
“Old Tom is back” said the headline and described how the feline sidekick of Athens security forces for some years had returned.
According to the reporter: “Old Tom, for years, has followed Athens night patrolmen in their rounds all over town, through alleys and dark streets. When he becomes tired he begins scratching the legs of the men until they boost him to their shoulders or carry him in their arms.” According to Police Chief Wood, Tom was vain and didn’t want anyone to think him too old to make the entire rounds at night. So if the officer was carrying him, when someone came by he’d jump down and resume walking.
Tom had disappeared about a year before and the police figured that he’d possibly died in an accident, but he reappeared though he was ragged, thin and tired. Soon with the officers' attention and care, he recovered and resumed his midnight patrols. Officers assumed that he went missing when someone carried him off and somehow he found his way back to Athens.
So as we see here, whether they’re human or furry, many Athens area residents have interesting stories
